Say, are the other National League Central teams starting to hear Cardinals footsteps?

Probably not. But the Cardinals have actually won three straight games. They remain 11 games under .500, but they still have a mathematical pulse despite their horrid start.

Their division rivals could have buried them by now, but they haven’t. Here is why:

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Milwaukee Brewers have lost seven of their last nine.

The Chicago Cubs have lost nine of their last 12.

The Cincinnati Reds have lost five of eight.

Ah, this reminds us of the old NL (Comedy) Central days before Cubs muscled up for their earlier title push and the Brewers became a perennial threat.

While the Cardinals still languish in the division cellar, their deficit is just eight games.

The Pirates have suffered an especially swift return to the pack. They raced to a 20-8 start and became an early season darling in Our National Pastime.

But their 10-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night offered another reminder that they still have work to do. Their recent offensive frustration had bled over into other areas of their game.

“This sounds really elementary, but we need a hit,” Pirates manage Derek Shelton said. “We need that hit to break it open. We had opportunities again and just did not execute. It’s something that we’re focusing on, talking about, but we need a couple balls to get in the outfield grass that kind of relieves that pressure a little bit.”

The Brewers have taken some hits with their pitching, which is their team strength. Starter Brandon Woodruff and reliever Matt Bush have been on injured list with shoulder woes.

Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer saw his earned-run average soar to 4.72 with Tuesday’s loss. His ERA at this point last season was 2.16.

“Overall, I feel like I’ve been happy with the mechanical side of things and the pitch side of things,” Lauer said told reporters. “At this point, it’s more of a confidence thing. It’s wearing on the confidence, and that’s something I need to change between starts a little bit.

“I need to get my head on straight and have the confidence to go out there and make pitches.”

After starting the season 11-6, the retooled Cubs have reverted to the dismal form of their last several seasons.

“It’s a lot of close games,” shortstop Dansby Swanson told reporters. “A lot of things that if it kind of falls in our way, we're not having this conversation. It's so easy to kind of -- I don't want to say ‘overreact’ -- but it's so easy to kind of say, ‘What's wrong? What's wrong?’ We're all for making adjustments where things need to be adjusted.

“We're just going to continue to go out and do what we do. And the teams I've been on that have been successful, that's the mentality. You show up tomorrow and go about your business the same way, and things will start to work in our favor.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the early Redbirds struggle:

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Their historically awful start to the season has been driven by the pitching staff's struggles to prevent runs and, in a related matter, put away hitters in two-strike counts. Such are their struggles that the front office has very awkwardly made a scapegoat out of catcher and signature offseason addition Willson Contreras. Elsewhere, Nolan Arenado has been lost at the plate all season, and a bottleneck in the outfield and at DH has prevented too many players from getting regular reps at the plate. On top of all that, Oli Marmol's team has struggled to protect the few late-inning leads that have come their way . . . (But) it can't get any worse, right? Adam Wainwright's return to the rotation may help matters (he looked much sharper than his line from his first start back from the IL would suggest), and the slick-fielding Dylan Carlson may be seizing the center field job and giving some much needed certainty to that situation. Back to the pitching staff, some bad luck on batted balls may correct moving forward. More broadly, the NL Central still profiles as a fairly weak and thus winnable circuit, even though the Cards have dug an imposing early hole for themselves.”

Dan Szymborki, FanGraphs: “Assuming it’s not near bedtime when you read this, close your eyes and think of the Cardinals’ rotation this year. Now imagine it without Montgomery, apparently the only starting pitcher on the team who is able to get major league batters out without Yadier Molina catching. Montgomery isn’t likely to get ace money; he’s more Sain than Spahn, but certainly better than praying for rain. And while I may be the biggest fan of Matthew Liberatore remaining, even in the best-case scenario, the Cardinals likely need to replace 300 innings worth of Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty this winter, and Liberatore can hardly cover that.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “On one hand, the 26-year-old (Jordan) Hicks possesses some of the best arm strength in the world (his sinker is averaging 100.7 mph). On the other hand, the Cardinals need to shake up their pitching staff something fierce, and Hicks is arguably the most obvious candidate to go. In his first 14 appearances this season, he's surrendered 11 earned runs on 17 hits and 14 walks. He's also uncorked five wild pitches, or as many as he did last season in 61 innings. Maybe if Hicks had a history of successfully walking the tightrope you could justify keeping him around until deeper in the summer. The truth is, he hasn't been on the right side of the replacement-level line since 2019, per Baseball Reference. The Cardinals can no longer afford to wait.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “St. Louis' start has been an unmitigated disaster. And you go that far only when describing a start if the beginning is so bad it sinks a team's season. The Cardinals aren't totally dead in the playoff chase, but they will have to get very hot for a very long time to climb back. As I've run simulations each day, I've watched St. Louis' playoff probability go from 81% when the season began to the figure you see here (11.1%).”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “The Cardinals wouldn't be the Cardinals if they couldn't go on a 15-game heater to retake a playoff spot in August, and their offense has remained solid amid the pitching disaster. The teams at the top of the NL Central also whiffed on a prime chance to bury their division rival; the Pirates are closing in on an eight-game losing streak of their own, and the Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak on Sunday. It's true Cardinals devil magic: losing eight straight games in harmless fashion and being as publicly annoying about it as possible.”

MEGAPHONE

“We've got traffic everywhere, right? We're doing a lot of things well, and I'm going to continue to try to focus on those things. We're playing great defense. The pitching. The bullpen. The intent is there. The work is there. Balls aren't falling for us right now. This is a long season. I know we'll figure this thing out -- too much talent to not.”

Cubs manager David Ross.