The Cardinals’ top six starting pitchers have all enjoyed success in recent years, but at different points. And four of them have had notable injury woes in the past few seasons.

This is a primary reason why some projection models frown on the Cardinals. Over at Baseball Prospectus, the perpetually pessimistic PECOTA model has the Birds on Bats winning just 85.2 games and finishing in second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here is the best-case scenario for the group, based on recent and semi-recent history:

Miles Mikolas: 12-13, 3.29 ERA in 2022.

Adam Wainwright: 11-12, 3.71 ERA in 2022

Jordan Montgomery: 9-6, 3.48 ERA in 2022.

Jack Flaherty: 11-8, 2.75 ERA in 2019

Steven Matz: 14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021

Dakota Hudson: 16-7, 3.74 ERA in 2019.

Note that this six starters haven't been at their best in the same season. So PECOTA is not impressed.

Beyond that, their next four would probably be Matthew Liberatore, Drew VerHagen, Connor Thomas and Gordon Graceffo. This assumes that former starters Zack Thompson, Jake Woodford and Andrew Pallante all remain in the relief roles they were filling at the end of last season.

But the rotation lacks a Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole. Writing for MLB.com, Thomas Harrigan reminded us why the Cardinals’ starting rotation is a projected weakness:

Injuries have limited Jack Flaherty to just 26 appearances (23 starts) over the past two seasons, and he owns a 3.90 ERA and 4.36 FIP in three seasons since his 2019 breakout. St. Louis’ rotation also includes a second oft-injured pitcher, lefty Steven Matz, and a 41-year-old in Adam Wainwright.

But Harrigan also noted there is some hope here:

It’s been a while, but we’ve seen Flaherty pitch like an ace when healthy. With free agency upcoming, he needs a big year in 2023. Matz, meanwhile, was a 2.8-WAR pitcher while making 29 starts for the Blue Jays in 2021. If either pitcher deals with injuries again, the Cardinals could turn to Gordon Graceffo (MLB Pipeline’s No. 79 prospect) or Matthew Liberatore, who had a 5.97 ERA over nine games (seven starts) last season but is a former Top 100 prospect in his own right. The projections are extremely low on Wainwright (1.2 WAR), likely because of his age, but he has continued to defy Father Time, recording a 3.32 ERA with 7.7 WAR since the beginning of 2020. Would anyone be surprised if he did it again in his final season?

Over at Baseball Prospectus, Rob Mains looked into why the PECOTA projection system has consistently underestimated the Cardinals. One issue has been the team’s ability to find internal solutions with prospects, including pitchers.

Here was his conclusion:

If there’s anything PECOTA’s missed, it’s been the Cardinals’ rookies. A raft of them have performed very well. In the cases of some, it’s been because veterans have been hurt or ineffective, giving them more playing time than expected, but they’ve made the most of their opportunities. In 2022, Zack Thompson, Packy Naughton, and Andre Pallante combined for about a win above replacement over 174 ⅔ innings. PECOTA saw them as sub-replacement players. None of them were stars, and perhaps they won’t ever be. But they’re the kind of good-enough players that have enabled the Cardinals to beat expectations, year over year. It’s not that PECOTA’s doing something wrong, it’s that St. Louis’ player development is doing something very right.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: The ink has not yet been applied to Manny Machado’s 11-year, $350 million contract extension and yet the concerns abound. What, exactly, are the Padres going to do in 2033 with a third baseman, Machado, and a shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, due to make $56.8 million, when both are 40 years old and possibly better suited for pickleball than Petco Park? They are pragmatic, well-founded questions posed by fans and media alike as baseball propels into yet another unprecedented fiscal era. And they are about as relevant as the Padres’ 2023 concerns about Eric Hosmer, starting first baseman. Who’s that, you ask? Ah, yes, Hosmer. While many herald Machado’s 10-year, $300 million pact with the club in February 2019 as the turning point for the franchise, it’s easy to forget that Hosmer’s eight-year, $144 million deal signed before the 2018 season officially signaled that San Diego was open for business. Procuring the then-28-year-old was a credibility signing, a culture signing, never mind that he’d be 35 and likely a well-below-average offensive profile by the time his deal expired. Well, Hosmer is 33 now, and already he’s an ex-Padre. He was traded to Boston last August, the Padres assuming all $44 million still owed him, his services no longer required as the Padres sought someone better. Way back when, you heard a lot of concerns about the likelihood of dead money and the concerns Hosmer’s deal would be an albatross. Yes, the Padres are paying him not to play for them. Yet the Hosmer deal is far from an albatross, and there’s a very good chance public sentiment will shift that way when Bogaerts, Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. (now in Year 3 of a 14-year, $340 million deal) and ace Yu Darvish (recipient of a $108 million extension this month) have aged out of their value.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “When Machado signed his original 10-year, $300 million contract with San Diego ahead of the 2019 season, the expectation was that he’d be around for the long haul, and that an opt-out at the halfway point was unlikely. The conventional wisdom held across the hopeful, if haphazard, market that sandwiched the lockout. Then Machado had in 2022 what was arguably his best full season, finishing second in the NL MVP vote; when the free agent market exploded, it became all but certain he’d hit free agency again after his age-30 campaign—the first go-around, he was one of the youngest-ever free agents. Instead, he won’t hit the market again this decade, and by the time the former third-overall pick is next due for free agency (no more opt-outs here) at 40 years old, the Padres will have paid him $470 million—one sees why Juan Soto turned down the Nationals’ best and final offer. After a bit of limbo about whether or not Machado would opt out of his contract, followed by the confirmation that the 11-year MLB veteran would again seek free agency, this simply brings things back to the baseline.”

Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “To put it charitably, it’s been a rough 18 months for fans of the Reds. Finding themselves surprisingly in the wild card race in July 2021, the team’s front office bravely ran away at the trade deadline, choosing only to improve the bullpen depth slightly. The downhill slope has only grown steeper since then, as the organization chose to go into full fire sale mode, trading practically every player with a significant contract who drew interest from another team. The exodus of talent had immediate results in Cincy: the team lost 100 games for the first time since 1982, when Reds GM Dick Wagner conducted his own fire sale on the dried-up husk of the Big Red Machine. For anyone who may have thought that Cincinnati’s suddenly hard-line approach to spending was a temporary rebuilding strategy, ownership has done its best to disabuse fans off the notion. Bob Castellini was reportedly one of the owners who didn’t want to raise the luxury tax threshold at all, and he’s spoken repeatedly about the team’s finances. Club president Phil Castellini, during a lunch with a Reds booster group, gave a confusing presentation about how awful it was to own a baseball team, complete with a bizarre presentation that either made myriad mistakes or simply made up playoff projections from this very site. Most prognostications have the Reds challenging the Pirates for fourth place in the NL Central in 2023. Against this backdrop, not all is doom and gloom. Despite the disappearance of talent at the major league level, there are a lot of interesting players in the minors.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Who wins the shortstop job? Who wins the left-field job? Who wins the third-base job if it's not Josh Donaldson? The Yankees have a lot of moving parts with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswald Peraza and top prospect Anthony Volpe . . . fighting it out for shortstop; Oswaldo Cabrera can play in the infield or outfield; and don't forget DJ LeMahieu is back. Aaron Boone even suggested the other day that he might give Aaron Judge some reps in left field, in case the club wants to play Giancarlo Stanton in the less roomy right field at Yankee Stadium. These are good problems to have and this stuff often sorts itself out, but it does seem like the shortstop decision in particular will be a vital one.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're here to win a championship and we came reasonably close last year. We believe we have every chance this year. Non-conflicted people are saying, hey, the Padres got a shot . . . One year soon, the baseball gods will shine on the San Diego Padres and we will have a parade.”

Big-spending San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler.