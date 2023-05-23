Before we start today’s survey of baseball news, let’s pause to reflect on the great career of Post-Dispatch baseball writer Rick Hummel. He starred for 51 years at the newspaper and he remained on top of his game through the final day of his amazing tenure.

He passed away over the weekend, leaving all current and former staffers feeling profound emptiness.

If you haven't read each of those pieces, please do.

To a fellow sportswriter, Rick’s storytelling skills, superhuman work ethic, high professional standards and his standing in the sport could be intimidating. Who could ever measure up to all of that? Nobody. And yet in a business featuring some giant personalities, he was the kindest and most self-effacing guy in the press box.

We could go on and on. But as Rick might say if he were still here, “Get back to the baseball, Buster.”

And so we must, grudgingly.

The Milwaukee Brewers lost for the 13th time in 20 games Monday night, falling to the streaking Houston Astros 12-2 at home with Corbin Burnes serving up four homers.

“It’s a good lineup. They’re a hot team right now,” Burnes told reporters after the game. “They’re playing well. They came out, swung the bat, pitched well, played good defense. They beat the crap out of us.”

Burnes has been just OK this season, which is problematic given all the injury hits the Brew Crew’s pitching staff has taken.

Left-hander Eric Lauer is the latest casualty. He landed on the 15-day injured list with an impingement of his right shoulder.

“It's not your throwing shoulder, it's not something that you would expect to be cranked on a lot,” Lauer told reporters. “But it's just continuously gotten worse and worse. And it's gotten to a point where all the mechanical things are right, everything that we've been searching through and trying to make right is right, and I'm still not feeling like I’m throwing like myself.”

Lauer joined fellow starters Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Aaron Ashby on the IL. Ashby is out of the season and the others won’t be back any time soon.

That has put extra pressure on Burnes, who is just 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA this season.

“It's not all on Corbin,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He's got his job to do every fifth day, like every starter has to do. It’s not on one guy. None of this is on one guy. It's on [playing] well daily, [playing] well consistently. And Corbin is part of that, certainly. But it's not on Corbin.”

Burnes has tried to tell himself that, but it’s not hard to notice him straining on the mound.

“I can go out and throw once every five days,” Burnes said. “The other guys can go out and throw once every five days. We’ve got to do what we can do when our name is called to go out there. I haven’t done my job for the most part this year, so I could definitely be better.”

Burnes has looked like his old self at times this season, but not with the consistency this team needs right now.

“I would say he hasn't put together a long string of good starts. I thought the two previous starts were pretty darn good,” Counsell said. “Probably just spraying the ball a little more than we've seen. The stuff is, by the way we look at it, really the same. Some misses, maybe a little bigger than usual. But nothing that's like not really close to like putting himself right on track.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Saturday night in St. Louis, with the game tied 3-3 in the eighth, (Nolan) Gorman faced Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Victor Gonzalez and reached down in the zone to line a 94-mph fastball over the wall in right field for a three-run home run -- and then slammed his bat into the ground as he ran up the first-base line. It was just the second home run in his career off a left-handed pitcher: The first had come two nights earlier off fellow Dodger Julio Urias. View the bat slam as a message: He wants to play every day, and it appears as if he's going to get the opportunity. Gorman has always had the raw power and a power hitter's swing, but even as he moved quickly through the minors, poor strikeout-to-walk ratios limited his upside: 152-to-45 in High-A in 2019, 115-to-38 between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, 103-to-28 in the majors as a rookie. The mantra you're going to hear throughout this piece is one Gorman himself repeated after Saturday's home run: ‘Obviously, that's the name of the game. You've got to get a good pitch to hit, and everyone is trying to do that when they're in the box./ His chase rate on pitches outside the zone has improved from 31.1% to 23.9% and when pitchers make a mistake, he's pouncing: 11 of his 13 home runs have come on pitches in the middle of the strike zone. He still has a lot of swing and miss in his game, but the strikeout-to-walk ratio has improved to 40-to-19. After going 6-for-67 on pitches in the upper third of the zone last season, he has at least learned to lay off those pitches more often and wait for something he can attack. The improved approach is working. He leads the National League in slugging percentage and second to Pete Alonso in RBIs.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The NL manager of the year award would go to Marlins rookie manager Skip Schumaker if the season ended today. It’s amazing this team has a winning record with center fielder Jazz Chisholm sidelined and last year's Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara’s struggles.”

Deesha Thosar, FoxSports.com: “Not even a week ago, the Mets were still searching for an identity. A five-game winning streak later, opposing teams would be wise to take notice. The Mets have found themselves. There's no secret sauce or magic ingredient to this sudden turnaround. It's rather simple. The Mets, finally, got what they expected from their veteran co-ace formula. After weeks of disproportionate pitching, Scherlander showed up. That is Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the future Hall of Fame duo who held the Guardians to one run over 14 innings in the Mets' doubleheader sweep on Sunday. Scherzer's six scoreless innings across 86 pitches comprised the best outing we've seen from the right-hander this season. Verlander's eight-inning performance was the longest outing by a Mets pitcher this year. It was, to a fault, the type of day Mets officials envisioned when they convinced club owner Steve Cohen to spend $86.6 million combined on Scherlander for each of the next two seasons.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “No sooner had the Dodgers surged to the NL’s best record with a 14–2 run keyed by the return of Will Smith than the wheels started falling off their rotation. Over a seven-game span that began on May 15, their starters eked out just 25.2 innings, only twice lasting five frames. Not only was the bullpen tapped to the extreme, but Clayton Kershaw also made dubious personal history with a pair of early exits, and both Dustin May and Julio Urías landed on the injured list. The whole mess is forcing the organization to test its depth at a less-than-optimal time. For the week, Los Angeles starters were cuffed for a 5.96 ERA and 5.05 FIP in those 25.2 innings, and the team’s overtaxed relievers were lit up for a 6.99 ERA and 5.73 FIP in 29 appearances totaling 37.1 innings. Because the Dodgers’ league-best offense bashed out 40 runs in those seven games, they managed to go 3–4, but their three-game division lead over the Diamondbacks was cut in half, and at 29–19, they fell behind the Braves (29–17), whom they’ll face for three games in Atlanta starting on Monday, for the NL’s best record.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I know that sometimes in sports, it can get frustrating when a saying is applied in the absence of actual analysis, but there really is something to the ol' World Series hangover. Think about how much deeper into the year teams have to extend themselves to win the World Series. That means more physical toll is taken and there's a shorter offseason in which to recover. There's probably something to maybe, possibly dialing it a bit back with the offseason workout regimen, too, just from a mental standpoint (being slightly less hungry as a player than if you were coming off a loss, for example). Then the Astros had the departure of Justin Verlander along with injuries to the likes of Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Lance McCullers Jr. It was only natural they'd get off to a slow start. Not too long ago, the Astros were 17-18 and outside playoff position. Well, they've won 10 of their last 11 since that point. They are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. They are one of the best teams in baseball and I expect them to remain in that mix the rest of the season.”

Henry Palattella, MLB.com: “The bad news about (Patrick) Wisdom’s game is that he has the highest strikeout rate among qualified hitters (37.6%). The good news is that he’s excelling at just about everything else, ranking in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity and the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate – both of which are significant improvements over his 2022 numbers. Striking out will always be a part of Wisdom’s game (this is his third straight season being in the first percentile in strikeout rate), but he’s been able to make up for that this year with the fifth-best barrel rate in all of baseball. In 2021, Wisdom hit .231 with 28 home runs to finish fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. If he keeps up on his current trend, he should easily eclipse those numbers.”

MEGAPHONE

“For me, personally, it’s hard not to feel this is all of my fault, that the losing is 100% my responsibility. I beat myself up over this day in and day out. I don’t know how to hide it. It’s a constant struggle. We’re all so competitive just to (be) in this position, but in this situation, you feel like you’re not just failing your players, but the organization and the fans. That’s the constant challenge, just grinding away at you. I wish I could do more. I want to do better. I want to make an impact.”

A’s manager Mark Kotsay, to USA Today, on managing his god-awful team.