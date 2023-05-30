Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Kansas City Royals are building their next team nucleus around some promising young hitters. They are learning on the fly.

They got an education from Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright on Memorial Day and they managed to pass their exam.

Wainwright threw his whole arsenal against the Royals. He worked up and down and in and out. He worked the edges with everything he had. He changed speeds and landed many big curveballs.

And yet the Royals wrapped out nine hits against him and forced him to throw 105 pitches to get 15 outs. They struck out six times against him, but also drew two walks during their 7-0 victory.

“I felt good about the at-bats,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said during his postgame media scrum. “Obviously Wainwright knows what he’s doing. He’s really locating. Every time we went and looked at the location, they’re right on the corner, the curveball, the cutter, slider, whatever. He’s not going to give in.

“So driving the pitch count up, get into the bullpen, we left some guys on base, but were able to expand (the lead) enough to where the pitching was, it was good.”

The Cardinals could have made Wainwright’s day a bit easier by playing a clean game in the field, but they didn’t gobble up every grounder.

As was, Wainwright did take a small step forward after allowing four runs in each of his first four starts. This time he came within an inning of delivering a quality start.

“The stuff was OK, location’s OK, nothing’s great,” Wainwright summed up after the game. “Everything’s is kind of OK.”

Well, that beats terrible, anyway.

“They didn’t hit many balls hard,” Wainwright said. “They hit a couple balls hard off me and placed a few more in the right spots. They had a good approach today and got some balls in there.

ASSESSING THE FLOUNDERING PADRES

Here is what folks have been writing about the struggles of the big-budget San Diego Padres:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “They bought every free agent they could find, and even out-bid everyone for Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, but this $249 million collection of talent has been a mess. They are just 24-29 record. Hard to believe they have nearly the same record as the Washington Nationals (23-29).”

Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “When a team trades for Soto at the deadline, then has Tatis Jr. return from PED suspension and signs Bogaerts, you'd expect its offense to set the world on fire and it just hasn't. As much as I appreciate Ha-Seong Kim, the fact that he's the team's leader in bWAR among position players through this point in the season shows how much the rest of the team has underperformed expectations.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The names say this should be one of the best teams in the league, if not the best, and yet the Padres are under .500 and far enough out in the NL West that a division title might already be out of the question. The hope was Fernando Tatis Jr. would give the team a spark, and as good as he's been, San Diego had a .450 winning percentage before he returned from his suspension and they have a .455 winning percentage since he returned from his suspension. They haven't exactly turned things on. The Padres should be better than this. We also said that last year and the year before though. It's impossible to quantify and difficult to even explain, but the Padres seem to be lacking an ‘it’ factor.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I thought the Padres were overhyped before the season, but nobody expected them to be mediocre AND just kind of uninteresting. Yes, the lack of lineup depth has been an issue, the catching situation has been a disaster and Joe Musgrrove and Blake Snell haven't pitched well, but also the Big Four haven't exactly clicked and Manny Machado is now on the IL following a slow start. At least (Juan) Soto is heating up and there's still plenty of talent and time to make a run -- but nothing we've seen so far suggests the Padres are a playoff team (including their 1-5 record against the Dodgers).”

Deesha Thosar, FoxSports.com: “The win-now Friars strutted into the 2023 season with Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Soto forming a star-studded trifecta. Tatis, due back from his 80-game PED suspension, was just on the horizon. That threatening unit has to this point underperformed. The Padres pitching staff has allowed double-digit runs three times this season, including their disappointing loss on Sunday. San Diego's inconsistent play has led to momentum-crushing results.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “It is not yet getting too late for the San Diego Padres. Yet it's not unfair to wonder what table scraps will be available to fight for if they right themselves. The Padres, who overcame years of sizzle over substance with a stirring run to the National League Championship Series in 2022, will lurch into June closer to last place in the NL West than even third, and perhaps more significant, with the 10th-best record − 24-29 − in the NL. From an inopportune offense to a skittish pitching staff, there's little manager Bob Melvin can rely on and Sunday, the latest piece to misfire was ace Yu Darvish, who had completed at least five innings in 37 consecutive starts. That ended when the New York Yankees chased him in the third inning of an eventual 10-7 loss to the Yankees. It was San Diego's sixth series loss in its last seven, a stretch that included losing five of six games to the Dodgers, perhaps casting the die for this season.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “It's another lesson telling us that winning the offseason is just that -- winning the offseason. All of that superstar talent in the lineup – Fernando Tatis Jr., Soto, Machado, Xander Bogaerts -- and the offense has still been awful. They have time to get rolling, of course, but if they continue on this trajectory and have all that money on the books in the years to come ... it's not going to be a good situation.”

MEGAPHONE

“Throwing a (complete game) at Wrigley, that's like one of the top moments of my career. The energy. When I walk out there 40 minutes before the game, there's a massive cheering section already.”

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, on throwing his one-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays.