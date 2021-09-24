Tipsheet: Streaking Cardinals pound Brewers into late-season funk

Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “Oh God, it’s happening again. It’s late September and the St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball. There is no hope. There is no savior. All will become clear during the Cardining. Yadier Molina is still there. So is Adam Wainwright. So there’s your bridge to the past Devil Magic. Then as if the vibes weren’t scary enough, the Cardinals turned into American Juventus, and convinced two different NL West teams to part with their best players for shockingly poor returns. Welcome to the fold, Noland Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Throw in a handful of talented youth and you’ve got the makings of a team that on Wednesday reeled off its 11th consecutive win, and 13th of the last 14. On September 7, St. Louis was five games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League. But after bulldozing its way through the Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Reds, and now Brewers, the Cardinals sit four and a half games up on the trailing Reds, virtually guaranteed of a place in the postseason, where they’ll meet and likely terrorize one of the Dodgers and Giants. . . . Oh no, I’ve spoken it into existence. 2021 World Series Champions St. Louis Cardinals is now a title that exists in the ether. I’m so sorry. There’s no reason to fight it now. This is our reality. My condolences to the NL West super team that gets blown out at home in the wild card as the Cardinals dance their way to glory.”