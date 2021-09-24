Tipsheet: Streaking Cardinals pound Brewers into late-season funk

By sweeping the destined National League Central champions in four games, the Cardinals buried the Milwaukee Brewers into an ill-timed funk.
"They just flat-out beat us,” Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser said. “We're a little out of sync, but nothing to press the panic button about. We're still in the driver's seat."
Yeah, but the Brewers have lost seven of their last nine games. They are playing terrible baseball with the postseason is right around the corner.
"We all have to do a little bit better to win a baseball game,” Brewres manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what this week told us. We’ve got to take it. Nobody’s going to give it to us. I think we understand that.”
Counsell is trying ease off elite starting pitchers Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta to make sure they are fresh for the postseason. He also has Our Town’s Devin Williams missing from the bullpen while nursing a calf muscle injury.
But what’s with the Brewers offense, or lack thereof? Tyrone Taylor hit two homers and drove in five runs Thursday, but he didn’t get any help from his teammates.
“Maybe we’re pressing,” outfielder Lorenzo Cain said. “I don’t know. I’m not sure. We just haven’t been swinging the bats well. You usually go through stretches like this. We’ve kind of picked a bad time to go through this stretch, but we’ve got to get out of it.
“Whatever’s going on, whatever’s happening, we’ve got to find a way to get through it, get out of it and find a way to score runs.”
At this point, there’s not much more to say in the Brewers’ clubhouse. Everybody knows the stakes.
“We’ve all talked,” Cain said. “We’ve had team meetings. Done it all. We’ve just got to keep going, find a way to bounce back and get out of this little funk that we’re in.”
Counsell is projecting anguish and torment while pacing back and forth in the Brewers dugout. But for the record he is trying to remain positive.
"We're 91 games in the win column,” he said. “We've been resilient all year. We've been through a bunch of different things. This is the next challenge. Nobody likes going through this but if we're really good we're going to learn from it, too.
“I think the resiliency is going to shine through."
We'll see soon enough if he's correct.
HOW ABOUT THOSE CARDINALS?
Here is what folks have been writing about the torrid Redbirds:
Shaker Samman, Baseball Prospectus: “Oh God, it’s happening again. It’s late September and the St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball. There is no hope. There is no savior. All will become clear during the Cardining. Yadier Molina is still there. So is Adam Wainwright. So there’s your bridge to the past Devil Magic. Then as if the vibes weren’t scary enough, the Cardinals turned into American Juventus, and convinced two different NL West teams to part with their best players for shockingly poor returns. Welcome to the fold, Noland Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Throw in a handful of talented youth and you’ve got the makings of a team that on Wednesday reeled off its 11th consecutive win, and 13th of the last 14. On September 7, St. Louis was five games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League. But after bulldozing its way through the Dodgers, Mets, Padres, Reds, and now Brewers, the Cardinals sit four and a half games up on the trailing Reds, virtually guaranteed of a place in the postseason, where they’ll meet and likely terrorize one of the Dodgers and Giants. . . . Oh no, I’ve spoken it into existence. 2021 World Series Champions St. Louis Cardinals is now a title that exists in the ether. I’m so sorry. There’s no reason to fight it now. This is our reality. My condolences to the NL West super team that gets blown out at home in the wild card as the Cardinals dance their way to glory.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “They're the talk of baseball, putting together a double-digit win streak at the most important time of the season. It could propel Mike Shildt into the Manager of the Year discussion, as he had to navigate numerous injuries on the mound. The Cardinals survived, and they are now thriving. That's more than you can say for another team with pitching injuries: The Cardinals are everything the Padres are not right now. And though veterans such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have contributed for the Cards all season, it's youngsters like Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson who have carried the load lately with both compiling an OPS of more than 1.000 over the past seven days.”
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “Whether the wins come in bunches or not, the Cardinals have been one of the stories of September, and that story feels largely ignored, mostly due to the five-team dogfight that is the AL Wild Card and the back-and-forth NL West battle between the Dodgers and Giants.. . . Joe Sheehan and I wondered why everyone was talking about the Blue Jays and not the Cardinals in the battle of surging birds. Our take: the team is boring. The Blue Jays have swag, infectious energy and cool jackets for when somebody hits home runs. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are relative automatons, getting overshadowed by a Toronto club that is just more fun to watch. That’s not to take anything away from St. Louis. Entertainment value be damned, this is suddenly looking like a postseason team planning to line up a surprising ace for the coin-flip game.”
Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News: “Like the 2011 club, the 2021 club’s hot streak has coincided nicely with a team ahead of them falling apart. It was Atlanta a decade ago; it’s San Diego and Cincinnati this time around. The Padres have gotten most of the ‘they’re collapsing!’ headlines, but at least they’ve lost to good teams, such as the Dodgers and Giants . . . The Braves wound up going 9-18 in September 2011, and the Cardinals had an 18-8 record that month. St. Louis caught Atlanta in Game 161, and when the Braves lost in 13 innings in the regular-season finale and the Cardinals shut out the Astros. St. Louis advanced.”
MEGAPHONE
“I can only speak for myself, but as a whole I don’t think anyone’s gotten complacent or anything. We know what we need to do. We understand we’re in the playoffs regardless, but our main goal is winning the division and we’ve still got a few more games to do that we’ve got to find a way to go out there and get that done. We’re definitely running out of time. The end of the season is rapidly approaching and we’ve got to go out and get a win tomorrow.”
