Today in postseason history: Cardinals benefit from infield fly call, bury first-round opponents

2002

The Cardinals capped off a three-game NLDS sweep of the defending champion Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-3.

Cardinals starting pitcher Andy Benes was chased in the fifth inning, but the bullpen tossed 4 ⅓ shutout innings to finish off the Diamondbacks.

St. Louis lost the NLCS to the Giants in five games.

2000

The Cardinals cruised to a 10-4 win in Game 2 of an eventual NLDS sweep of the Braves.

The Braves plated two runs off Cardinals starting pitcher Darryl Kile in the top of the first inning, but the Cardinals' Will Clark responded with a three-run home in the bottom of the inning.

The Cardinals then scored at least one run in six of their eight turns at bat, while Kile held the Braves scoreless over the next six innings. Atlanta's starting pitcher, Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, gave up seven earned runs in just 2 ⅓ innings pitched.

St. Louis lost the NLCS to the New York Mets in five games.

1996

The Cardinals finished off a three-game sweep of the Padres with a wild finish.