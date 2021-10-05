Today in postseason history: Cardinals benefit from infield fly call, bury first-round opponents

Cardinals fans have postseason memories aplenty in October. For the duration of the St. Louis' postseason run, we'll take a look back at every playoff game the Cardinals have played on a given date
On Oct. 5 …
2012
The Cardinals won the National League Wild Card game over the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-3. The turning point was a weird eighth-inning pop-up to short left field off the bat of Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The Cardinals dropped the ball because of miscommunication between shortstop Pete Kozma and left fielder Matt Holliday, but the umpires called Simmons out because of the infield-fly rule.
Instead of the bases loaded with just one out, the Braves then had runners on second and third with two outs after the controversial call. Braves fans responded by chucking projectiles on the field, and then-Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez played the rest of the game under protest.
Holliday homered, singled and was hit by a pitch in the win.
The Cardinals went on to lose in the National League Championship series to the eventual World Series-winning San Francisco Giants.
2011
The Cardinals roughed up Philadelphia Phillies veteran starting pitcher Roy Oswalt for five earned runs in six innings to tie the National League Divisional Series at two wins apiece.
David Freese's heroics were just beginning that postseason, as he hit a home run and a double in the big win.
The same was true for the return of "Rally Squirrel."
You know what happened next.
2006
The Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS by a score of 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Jeff Weaver tossed five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball in the win, and St. Louis' bullpen gave up just two hits in four innings of work — caped off by an Adam Wainwright save.
The Cardinals went on to win the series 3-1 en route to a surprising World Series title.
2004
The 105-win Cardinals took Game 1 of the NLDS in commanding fashion over the Los Angeles Dodgers, scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning to open up a six-run lead. St. Louis went on to win 8-3 behind a strong outing by starting pitcher Woody Williams and two-homer night from Larry Walker.
The Cardinals won the series 3-1, but they were eventually swept by the curse-breaking Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
2002
The Cardinals capped off a three-game NLDS sweep of the defending champion Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 6-3.
Cardinals starting pitcher Andy Benes was chased in the fifth inning, but the bullpen tossed 4 ⅓ shutout innings to finish off the Diamondbacks.
St. Louis lost the NLCS to the Giants in five games.
2000
The Cardinals cruised to a 10-4 win in Game 2 of an eventual NLDS sweep of the Braves.
The Braves plated two runs off Cardinals starting pitcher Darryl Kile in the top of the first inning, but the Cardinals' Will Clark responded with a three-run home in the bottom of the inning.
The Cardinals then scored at least one run in six of their eight turns at bat, while Kile held the Braves scoreless over the next six innings. Atlanta's starting pitcher, Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, gave up seven earned runs in just 2 ⅓ innings pitched.
St. Louis lost the NLCS to the New York Mets in five games.
1996
The Cardinals finished off a three-game sweep of the Padres with a wild finish.
The Padres tied it up in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run by Ken Caminiti, but the Cardinals' Brian Jordan smacked a two-run home run in the ninth to put the Cardinals ahead 7-5, and 41-year-old closer Dennis Eckersley slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth.
The Cardinals fell to the Braves in seven games in the next round.
1968
The Cardinals won Game 3 of the World Series — back then the only round of the MLB playoffs — by a score of 7-3 over the Detroit Tigers.
The Cardinals fell behind early but plated four runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run home run by catcher Tim McCarver, and three more in the seventh inning. Lou Brock had a trio of singles and, naturally, a stolen base in the win.
The victory gave the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage in the series, but they lost three of the next four games to drop the series and miss out on back-to-back World Series titles.
1967
The Cardinals were shut out 5-0 by the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the World Series. Boston starting pitcher Jim Lonborg was brilliant, holding St. Louis to just one hit in a complete-game shutout.
The Cardinals would get revenge in Game 7, though, when they tagged Lonborg, that year's American League Cy Young winner, for six earned runs to capture the World Series.
1944
In the all-St. Louis World Series that pitted the Cardinals against the Browns, the Cardinals won Game 2 by a score of 3-2 on an 11th-inning, walk-off single by pinch hitter Ken O'Dea.
The Cardinals' Blix Donnelly, a 30-year-old rookie (fairly common during World War II, as many established major leaguers were drafted into the war), surrendered just two hits in four innings of relief to earn the win.
The Cardinals won the series in six games.
1943
In a rematch of the World Series from one year earlier, the New York Yankees took Game 1 by a score of 4-2.
Yankees starting pitcher Spud Chandler quieted the Cardinals' offense, and a sixth-inning wild pitch by St. Louis starter Max Lanier put the Yankees ahead for good.
The Cardinals lost the World Series rematch in five games.
1942
This time around it was the Cardinals' turn to celebrate.
The 106-win St. Louis squad won the decisive Game 5 over the New York Yankees by a score of 4-2, capturing the World Series in a cool five games.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Enos Slaughter, in his final game before missing three years for military service in World War II, hit a fourth-inning home run to start the scoring, and third baseman Whitey Kurowski broke a tie with a two-run homer run in the top of the ninth.
1934
The Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
Rookie starting pitcher Paul Dean was solid for the Cardinals en route to securing the complete-game win.
The Cardinals went on to win the series in seven games.
1931
For the second year in a row the Cardinals toppled Philadelphia Athletics legend Lefty Grove at the height of his powers, racking up 11 hits in a 5-2 win in Game 3 of the World Series.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Burleigh Grimes held the Athletics scoreless until the ninth inning to pick up the win.
The Cardinals won the series in seven games, denying the Athletics back-to-back titles.
1930
The Cardinals beat Grove and the Athletics by a score of 3-1 to tie the World Series at two wins apiece.
Veteran starting pitcher Jesse Haines quieted Philadelphia's bats, holding them to four singles in a complete-game win.
The Athletics won the next two games to capture the World Series.
1928
The Cardinals lost to the juggernaut New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series by a score of 9-3.
Legendary starting pitcher Pete Alexander — 41 years old by then — lasted just 2 ⅓ innings against the potent New York lineup.
The Yankees swept the Cardinals, the second year in a row they swept their opponent in the season finale.
1926
Haines — back then slightly less veteran — shut out the Yankees in a 5-0 Cardinals win in Game 3 of the World Series.
Even more impressive: Haines, a lifetime .186 hitter with three career regular-season home runs, walloped a fourth-inning homer to get St. Louis on the board.
The Cardinals won the series in seven games.
Research via Baseball Reference and St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives.
