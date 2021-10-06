Today in postseason history: Cardinals face — and stave off — elimination, pitchers rake

1944

In the all-St. Louis World Series that pitted the Cardinals against the Browns, the Browns won Game 2 by a score of 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Browns plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back. They were led by first baseman George McQuinn's three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

The Cardinals went on to win the final three games of the series thanks to a heavy dose of strong starting pitching.

1943

The Cardinals stole Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees in what proved to be St. Louis' lone victory in the series.

It was a team effort for the Cardinals, as seven of their eight position players recorded a hit, including home runs by first baseman Ray Sanders in the six hole and shortstop Marty Marion in the eight hole. It was Marion's only career home run in 90 postseason plate appearances.

1934

The Tigers took an early lead and pulled away late in a 10-4 win over the Cardinals in Game 4 of the World Series. The win knotted the series at two wins apiece.