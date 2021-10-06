Today in postseason history: Cardinals face — and stave off — elimination, pitchers rake

Cardinals fans have postseason memories aplenty in October. For the duration of St. Louis' postseason run, we'll take a look back at every playoff game the Cardinals have played on a given date.
On Oct. 6 …
2019
The Cardinals dropped their second straight game to the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Series, this time by a score of 3-1, to fall behind in the series 2-1. Braves rookie starting pitcher Mike Soroka held the Cardinals to just two hits in seven innings pitched, and Atlanta scored three runs off Carlos Martinez in the top of the ninth inning to spoil Adam Wainwright's gem and steal Game 3.
After scoring just one combined run in Games 2 and 3, the Cardinals' bats sprung to life for the rest of the series, scoring 18 combined runs in the final two games, including 10 in the top of the first inning in the decisive Game 5.
2014
The Cardinals handled the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS. Starting pitcher John Lackey was brilliant for the Cardinals, who took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run by Kolten Wong.
The Cardinals went on to win the series the following day before falling in the National League Championship Series to the eventual World Series-winning San Francisco Giants.
2013
Things didn't look promising for the Cardinals as they dropped their second straight game to the Pittsburgh Pirates and were facing elimination in the NLDS.
St. Louis tied things up in the top of the eighth inning on a solo home run by 35-year-old Carlos Beltran, but the Pirates plated two in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
The Cardinals went on to win the final two games of the series before eventually losing in the World Series to the Boston Red Sox.
2005
The 100-win Cardinals breezed to a 6-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
St. Louis had just six hits to San Diego's 10, but the Padres left nine runners on base, largely a result of hitting into five double plays.
St. Louis swept the series before falling to the Houston Astros in the NLCS.
1987
The Cardinals captured Game 1 of the NLCS by a score of 5-3 against the Giants.
Cardinals starting pitcher Greg Mathews, who finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting that year, tossed 7⅓ strong innings and hit a two-run single in the sixth inning.
St. Louis won the series in seven games. The team's pitching was strong throughout, especially in back-to-back shutouts in the final two games of the series.
The Cardinals went on to lose the World Series to the Minnesota Twins in seven games.
1968
The Cardinals rolled to a 10-1 win over the Detroit Tigers to take a 3-1 lead in the World Series.
Lou Brock led off the top of the first inning with a home run — he'd later hit a triple, a double and steal a base, too — and the Cardinals never looked back.
Bob Gibson showed why he won the Cy Young and MVP awards that season, striking out 10 in a complete-game win and hitting a home run of his own.
The Cardinals lost the final three games of the series, however, blowing the lead and the chance at back-to-back World Series titles.
1946
The Cardinals fell in 10 innings to the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series by a score of 3-2.
The Cardinals took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI double by rookie catcher Joe Garagiola, but Boston responded with a run in the top of the ninth to send it to extras, and a solo home run in the 10th by first baseman Rudy York proved to be the difference.
The Cardinals bounced back to win the series in seven games and capture their second World Series title in three years.
1944
In the all-St. Louis World Series that pitted the Cardinals against the Browns, the Browns won Game 2 by a score of 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
The Browns plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back. They were led by first baseman George McQuinn's three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
The Cardinals went on to win the final three games of the series thanks to a heavy dose of strong starting pitching.
1943
The Cardinals stole Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees in what proved to be St. Louis' lone victory in the series.
It was a team effort for the Cardinals, as seven of their eight position players recorded a hit, including home runs by first baseman Ray Sanders in the six hole and shortstop Marty Marion in the eight hole. It was Marion's only career home run in 90 postseason plate appearances.
1934
The Tigers took an early lead and pulled away late in a 10-4 win over the Cardinals in Game 4 of the World Series. The win knotted the series at two wins apiece.
The Cardinals committed five errors and the Tigers smacked 13 hits, including two doubles by that year's league leader in two-baggers, ascendant star first baseman Hank Greenberg.
The Cardinals went on to win two of the next three games to capture the World Series title.
1931
The Cardinals dropped Game 4 of the World Series to the then-Philadelphia Athletics by a score of 3-0 to tie the series at two wins apiece.
Philadelphia starting pitcher George Earnshaw silenced St. Louis' bats, holding the Cardinals to just two hits in a complete-game shutout.
The Cardinals went on to win the series in seven games and deny the Athletics back-to-back World Series titles.
1930
The Athletics outlasted the Cardinals in a pitchers' duel to take Game 5 of the World Series by a score of 2-0. Cardinals starting pitcher Burleigh Grimes surrendered the first two runs of the game on a ninth-inning home run by Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx.
Another Hall of Famer, Athletics pitcher Lefty Grove, slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, and the Athletics won the next game, too, to capture the title.
1926
The Yankees emerged victorious over the Cardinals by a score of 10-5 in Game 4 of the World Series to tie the series at two wins apiece.
The mighty Babe Ruth swatted three home runs, and the Yankees knocked around every pitcher the Cardinals trotted out to the mound that day.
The Cardinals rebounded, though, to win two of the next three games and take down the Yankees.
Research via Baseball Reference and St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives.
For the duration of the Cardinals' postseason run, we're taking a look back at every playoff game they've played on a given date.
For the duration of the Cardinals' postseason run, we're taking a look back at every playoff game they've played on a given day.
What tips would you share for fans of teams that don't get to the postseason that often, whether it's watching a game with friends at home, or attending a game at the stadium?
Looking back: How we went nuts over the rally squirrel in 2011
St. Louis Cardinal vs Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game 3
St. Louis Cardinal vs Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game 3
St. Louis Cardinal vs Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game 3
St. Louis Cardinal vs Philadelphia Phillies NLDS game 3
Cardinals vs Phillies
Cardinals vs Phillies
Cardinals vs Phillies Game 4
NLDS game 4 - Cardinals v Phillies
NLDS game 4 - Cardinals v Phillies
Fans rally before the Cards-Brewers game
NLCS game three, Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals vs Brewers NLCS Game 3
NLCS game three, Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals
Fans rally before the Cards-Brewers game
NLCS game three, Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals
Return of the 'Rally Squirrel'?
In this Series
Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Check out all of the Post-Dispatch's pregame wild-card coverage here
-
Cardinals finalize wild-card roster with Hudson, Flaherty, Mikolas in the bullpen, prospect Yepez on the bench
-
Wild twist: Cardinals return to Hollywood, scene of their early troubles, poised to flip script on big-budget Dodgers
-
Smaller markets, earlier starts: In the playoffs, MLB gives the best game times to the biggest clubs
- 24 updates