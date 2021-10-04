Today in postseason history: Cardinals found themselves with their backs against the wall in 2010s​

Cardinals fans have postseason memories aplenty in October. For the duration of the St. Louis' postseason run, we'll take a look back at every playoff game the Cardinals have played on a given day.

On Oct. 4 …

2019

The Cardinals were shut out 3-0 at the hands of Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves. St. Louis managed just six hits — all singles — in the loss, which knotted the National League Divisional Series up at one win apiece.

The Cardinals went on to win the series in five games but were swept in the next round by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals.

2014

One night after a wild, come-from-behind win in Game 1 of the NLDS, the Cardinals lost Game 2 to the Dodgers by a score of 3-2 when reliever Pat Neshek surrendered a go-ahead home run to Matt Kemp in the bottom of the eighth inning.