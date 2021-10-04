Today in postseason history: Cardinals found themselves with their backs against the wall in 2010s​

Cardinals fans have postseason memories aplenty in October. For the duration of the St. Louis' postseason run, we'll take a look back at every playoff game the Cardinals have played on a given day.
On Oct. 4 …
2019
The Cardinals were shut out 3-0 at the hands of Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves. St. Louis managed just six hits — all singles — in the loss, which knotted the National League Divisional Series up at one win apiece.
The Cardinals went on to win the series in five games but were swept in the next round by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals.
2014
One night after a wild, come-from-behind win in Game 1 of the NLDS, the Cardinals lost Game 2 to the Dodgers by a score of 3-2 when reliever Pat Neshek surrendered a go-ahead home run to Matt Kemp in the bottom of the eighth inning.
It was the Cardinals only loss of the series, as they went on to win it 3-1 before falling in the next round to the eventual World Series champion San Francisco Giants.
2013
The Pirates scored early and often in Game 2 of the NLDS to beat Lance Lynn and the Cardinals by a score of 7-1 and tie the NLDS at one win apiece.
The Cardinals lost the following game of the series, too, but won the final two games to advance to the National League Championship Series.
They eventually lost a six-game World Series to the Boston Red Sox.
2011
The Cardinals lost 3-2 in Game 3 of the NLDS as the Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead. Cole Hamels tossed a dominant six innings for the Phillies, and the Cardinals faced elimination coming off the loss.
St. Louis, of course, came back to win the next two games en route to the Cardinals' 11th World Series title.
2005
The Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-5 in Game 1 of the NLDS on the way to a clean three-game sweep.
St. Louis roughed up Padres starter Jake Peavy, and Chris Carpenter, that year's Cy Young winner, tossed six shutout innings before the bullpen allowed San Diego to make a game of it. Jim Edmonds homered and doubled in the win.
St. Louis went on to lose in a six-game NLCS to the Houston Astros.
1967
Prior to the 1970 season, there was just one round of playoff baseball: the World Series.
On this day 54 years ago, Bob Gibson and the Cardinals went into Boston and stole Game 1 from the Red Sox by a score of 2-1. Gibson, one year prior to his magical season that was a catalyst for MLB lowering the pitcher's mound, struck out 10 in a dominant outing.
The Cardinals went on to win the World Series in a seven-game thriller, and Bob Gibson surrendered just one run in 27 innings pitched — and hit a homer himself in Game 7 — en route to World Series MVP honors.
1944
Baseball's premiere event was all St. Louis 77 years ago, as the St. Louis Cardinals squared off with the St. Louis Browns in the World Series.
On this day, the Browns captured Game 1 by a score of 2-1. The Browns mustered just two hits, but one was a home run by first baseman George McQuinn.
The Cardinals won the series in six games, marking the franchise's second World Series title in three years.
1942
The Cardinals roughed up the New York Yankees by a score of 9-6 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the World Series.
St. Louis scored six runs in the fourth inning and held of a late Yankees rally to secure the win. Stan Musial recorded two hits, including a double and an RBI, and two walks.
The Cardinals went on to win the next game, too, to secure the World Series win.
Attendance at Yankee Stadium clocked in at just under 70,000 for Game 4.
1934
The Cardinals dropped a 12-inning marathon to the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the World Series.
The Tigers scored one in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra innings, then walked it off three innings later on a single by Hall of Fame outfielder Goose Gosselin.
Schoolboy Rowe pitched all 12 innings for Detroit.
The Cardinals went on to win the series in seven games.
1930
The Cardinals won Game 3 against the then-Philadelphia Athletics by a score of 5-0 to reduce their series deficit to 2-1.
Starting pitcher Bill Hallahan was brilliant for the Cardinals, scattering seven hits — six of them singles — in a complete-game shutout.
The Cardinals won Game 4, too, but lost the next two games to drop the series.
1928
The Cardinals lost Game 1 of the World Series to the juggernaut New York Yankees by a score of 4-1.
Yankees starting pitcher and Hall of Famer Wait Hoyte held the Cardinals to just three hits.
The Cardinals were swept in the series, the second consecutive year the Yankees swept their opponent in the season finale.
Research via Baseball Reference and St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives.