As the Cardinals' quest for the National League Central Division title reaches its apex this week, a key game in their push won't be on a conventional television station.
The Redbirds' contest Wednesday, in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks, is the final one of package of 13 contests this season that MLB has sold to YouTube. That video streaming outlet has exclusive rights, meaning there will be no telecast on Fox Sports Midwest, where most Cards games appear. It won't be on KTVI (Channel 2) or FS1, either.
While there is no charge to see the productions on YouTube, many fans — especially older ones who are not tech-savvy — have complained that they have been shut out.
YouTube also had a Redbirds game, a weekday afternoon contest against the Dodgers, in early August.
Wednesday's game, which is to begin at 2:40 p.m. (St. Louis time), can be accessed at the youtube.com/MLB site or by searching for “MLB” in the YouTube app. These presentations are produced by MLB Network, which plans to have former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Lohse as one of the commentators alongside play-by-play announcer Scott Braun. Dan Plesac is the other analyst and Jackie Redmond serves as the reporter. A pregame show begins at 2 p.m.
ON MOBILE DEVICES
1. Open the YouTube app.
2. Search for "MLB," and tap the MLB YouTube channel.
4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.
5. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on "set reminder" to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).
6. Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.
ON DESKTOP/LAPTOP
1. Go to www.youtube.com/mlb on your browser, or click here to go directly to the video for the Cardinals game.
2. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live.
3. If the game is upcoming, click the "set reminder" button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).
ON SMART TV
1. Open the YouTube app.
2. Search for "MLB."
3. Click on the MLB YouTube channel.
4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.