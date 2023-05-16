First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

With the injuries plaguing the Cardinals outfield, manager Oliver Marmol has been forced to get creative with his defensive alignment and lineup. Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman will play the corner outfield positions, with Lars Nootbaar manning center field Tuesday night.

This marks the first time the Cardinals will use both of their utility infielders in the outfield at the same time this season, and this is the first time Tommy Edman will play the outfield in 2023. Edman started only three games in the outfield last season.

Nolan Gorman will start at second base with Edman and Donovan in the outfield, marking the first time Gorman will start against a left-handed pitcher this season. The 23-year-old slugger has taken only seven at-bats against lefties despite leading the team in home runs, OPS, and RBIs. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit fifth.

Willson Contreras will serve as the DH, with Andrew Knizner starting at catcher. Contreras returned behind the plate Monday, but with Gorman, the team's other regular DH candidate, taking the field at second base, Contreras will return to DH on Tuesday.

Lineups

Cardinals (17-25, 5th in the NL Central, 6.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tommy Edman, RF

8. Brendan Donovan, LF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Brewers (23-18, 1st in the NL Central, -- GB)

1. Owen Miller, LF

2. William Contreras, C

3. Willy Adames, SS

4. Brosseau, 1B

5. Darin Ruf, DH

6. Brent Anderson, 3B

7. Tyrone Taylor, RF

8. Brice Turang, 2B

9. Joey Wiemer, CF

P: Wade Miley, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA): Montgomery has been the most consistent pitcher on the Cardinals' staff, leading the team with five quality starts in his eight outings. Montgomery is ranked 10th in fWAR among qualified NL starters with 1.0 WAR per Fangraphs.

LHP Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA): Wade Miley is familiar with the NL Central, now pitching for his third team in four seasons in the division (Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee). In his first season with the Brewers, Miley is off to a solid start earning quality starts in five of seven starts. He is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs in five innings to the Dodgers.

Injury report

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson is considered out indefinitely as the team waits for further medical results. He will be reevaluated today to identify a timeframe for a return. (Updated May 16)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has progressed to taking batting practice with coaches throwing to him as well as off of a machine. He's expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Thursday, May 18. (Updated May 15)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. He's expected to throw his first bullpen session this coming weekend, likely Saturday, May 20. (Updated May 15)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Monday, and he's scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Thursday as part of his progression. (Updated May 15)

Future probable starters

Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their series with the Milwaukee Brewers then host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game weekend series.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.