JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery makes his third Grapefruit League start of the season on Wednesday afternoon as he takes on the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium for the first time this spring.

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill will make his first start since he rejoined the team after playing for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. O’Neill will play center field and bat second in the Cardinals’ lineup. He’s expected to play approximately five innings.

The Cardinals’ starting outfield for the exhibition game includes top prospect Jordan Walker in right field and Juan Yepez, who made his debut last season. Alec Burleson, who has also played the outfield, will start at first base.

All three likely figure into the final roster considerations for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will play Brendan Donovan at shortstop today as the coaching staff and front office make an evaluation on whether Donovan can be the backup shortstop behind Tommy Edman with Paul DeJong set to start the season on the injured list.

If Donovan provides enough coverage as the backup shortstop, it could open up a roster spot for the Cardinals to keep an extra outfielder on their initial roster.

“We’re also trying to figure out is it the best thing for all the outfielders,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

Marmol said part of the consideration isn’t simply having the space on the roster for all of the outfielders, but also what’s going to be best for them a month into the season and making sure everybody remains sharp and ready.

Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson will also be part of that outfield group, both were viewed as incumbents along with O'Neill entering camp.

“I’ve got zero problem platooning guys and moving them around in the order, making sure that we’re putting the best lineup out and the best order for that specific day,” Marmol said.

The exception would be Walker, who the club would want in the lineup on a daily basis if he makes the team out of camp. They would not want to platoon Walker nor strictly use him as a designated hitter.

Here are today’s lineups:

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, SS

2. Tyler O’Neill, CF

3. Jordan Walker, RF

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Taylor Motter, 3B

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Juan Yepez, LF

8. Alec Burleson, 1B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

Starting pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (LHP). Pitchers also available in the bullpen: Ryan Helsley (RHP), Jordan Hicks (RHP), Brandon Komar (RHP), Jose Martinez (RHP), Andre Pallante (RHP), Logan Sawyer (RHP), Drew VerHagen (RHP).

MIAMI

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, DH

3. Garrett Cooper, 1B

4. Avisail Garcia, LF

5. Jean Segura, 3B

6. Jesus Sanchez, RF

7. Bryan De La Cruz, CF

8. Joey Wendle, SS

9. Jacob Stallings, C