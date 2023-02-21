JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill exhibited a high level of intensity during batting practice as he worked on getting good jumps as he darted around the practice field of the club’s Florida training complex on Tuesday afternoon.

O’Neill a two-time NL Gold Glove winner in left field, took each repetition as if he were going after a batted ball in a game. He even paid attention to his footwork and continued through the act of catching as if he were throwing to one of the bases.

While O’Neill has been slated to play center field for Team Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, that wasn’t the only reason he’s been so intentional about his work in center field.

He’s making a bid to become the starter in center for the Cardinals.

“(He’s) competing for the center field job,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He came into camp wanting that. He came up through our minor-league system and actually profiled as a pretty good center fielder. So it’s something that he wants and he’s going to compete for and he’s going to have an opportunity to do.”

Since the start of the 2020 season, O’Neill is tied for the most defensive runs saved of any left fielder in the majors, and he has the third-most outs above average as well as the third-best ultimate zone rating (UZR) of anyone at the position.

Even if Carlson, Nootbaar and O’Neill end up the starting outfielders, their positions remain somewhat interchangeable, at least at this point.

“I enjoyed my time out there at the end of last year,” O’Neill said. “I know I’m capable of playing the position. For me, it’s just a matter of getting the reps out there.”

Last season, three stints on the injured list limited O’Neill to 96 games (88 starts). He made 67 starts in left field, the position where he won Gold Glove awards in 2020 and 2021. He also made 20 starts in center field. He has appeared in center field in just 27 career regular-season games (26 starts) in the majors.

Getting time to work as a center fielder is clearly important to O’Neill, who acknowledged he was the one who approached the Cardinals about playing center field regularly.

While he played in all three spots during his time in the minors, he’d played center field very rarely since his promotion to the majors up until late last season.

“I haven’t played there much at all in the last couple years, let alone the last couple months last year,” O’Neill said. “It was a transition for me. There’s a lot more ground to cover. The look throwing to bases is different. The backdrop is different. It’s just a different feel out there.

“So I wanted to understand where I stood this year, and the front office and management believe in me. They believe in my ability. I know I can track it down out there. I know I’ve got good range. It’s just a matter of just getting the reps out there and being ready.”

The Cardinals entered spring training with Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar and O’Neill looking like the incumbent starters in the outfield. However, Alec Burleson, Moisés Gómez and Juan Yepez are all outfielders on the 40-man roster who could factor into that decision.

Meanwhile Brendan Donovan made starts in all three outfield positions as a rookie last season, and the organization’s top-rated prospect Jordan Walker — ranked No. 4 overall in the minors by Baseball America — will also be knocking at the door to the big leagues.

Carlson started 62 games in center field last season, seeming to take over that position after the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader, a Gold Glove winner in 2021, to the New York Yankees in exchange for Jordan Montgomery.

“I’d love to play center field,” O’Neill said. “I’m not trying to boot anybody away from that position either, but it’s whatever they deem fit. I know they’re very analytically-driven here. I just want to be the best player that I can be. I’ve worked really hard this offseason at increasing my first-step quickness and making sure my legs can be under me. I believe I can definitely play that position if that’s where they want me.”