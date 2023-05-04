First pitch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals look to snap a five-game losing streak and avoid the franchise's first-ever sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels with a similar lineup to yesterday's. Tyler O'Neill, who came in as a defensive substitution Wednesday, will start in left field.

Nolan Arenado will hit fourth in the order and will serve as the DH. Yesterday's designated hitter for the Cardinals, Nolan Gorman, will make his second career start at third base. Gorman played at third in the minor leagues.

Dylan Carlson will start in center field, his eighth consecutive start at the position. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol praised Carlson's performance after yesterday's game, highlighting the quality of his at-bats after initially struggling against right-handed pitching.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-21, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Brendan Donovan, 2B

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Angels (17-14, 2nd in the AL West, 2.5 GB) will be posted when available

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA): Flaherty failed to finish the fifth inning for the first time this season in his last appearance, allowing four earned runs on seven hits over four and a third innings pitched. Flaherty is making just his second start of the season at home, and his first career start against the Angels.

RHP Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA): Canning is making his fourth start after beginning the season on the injured list due to a groin strain. In each of his three starts this season, Canning has pitched five innings and allowed three or fewer runs.

Injury report

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez will be out four to six months after having shoulder surgery. (Updated: May 3)

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright is set to return to the majors and will be in line to pitch for the Cardinals Saturday. (Updated: May 2)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the American League's Detroit Tigers to Busch Stadium for a three-game series before departing for a weeklong road trip to Chicago and Boston.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

