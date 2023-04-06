The season-opening home stand ended with sweep by Atlanta and the first true stress tests of the Cardinals. The Cardinals leave for their first road trip of the season with rotation ERA higher than 7.00. Also, manager Oliver Marmol questioned Tyler O'Neill's effort on a pivotal play that yielded an out at the plate; O'Neill defended himself. St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson joins baseball writer Derrick Goold at Busch Stadium to discuss: Who will lead the rotation through turbulence, and how will the clubhouse react to the O'Neill decision? The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.
Tyler O'Neill's bind, Jordan Walker's debut and pitching glitches: Best Podcast in Baseball
