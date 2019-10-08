QUESTION: Your thoughts on Carlos Martinez? Trying to stay positive with this team and organization all season, but Carlos is driving me crazy with his postseason antics. Rips Acuna Jr. after Game 1 for strutting around the bases and says "respect me like a veteran.". Listen, how about acting like a veteran and doing your offseason rehab? Then he blows a kiss to Billy Hamilton in Game 3. Seriously? Be a professional. When is this organization going to say enough is enough with him?
BENFRED: I don't think he was blowing a kiss to Hamilton, despite what you saw on Twitter. Sometimes he takes breaths like that. It looks weird, but we've seen it before. The beef with Acuna is real.
I didn't think Shildt should go back to Martinez in a close game late, but he did and proved me wrong. So, he seems to have a better handle on Carlos than the rest of us.
As for moving forward, who knows? He wants to be in the rotation again. I'm not sure you can count on him in that spot in terms of his physical capability. The Cardinals have had shown a willingness to trade him in the past, but do appreciate what he's done in relief and Hicks won't be ready by the start of next season.
It's Carlos, man. Best to just sit back and enjoy the show.