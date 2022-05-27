Updates from Busch: Hudson takes on Milwaukee

Follow the action from tonight's NL Central showdown.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Starter Matz leaves in first inning with shoulder stiffness. Gorman and Donovan have first three-hit games in majors as Cardinals sweep three-game set.
Matz has been initially diagnosed with shoulder impingement and will miss at least two weeks, and Carlson has a hamstring strain that will sideline him for a week.
Cardinals' defensive alignment for morning game doesn't include Goldschmidt, Arenado.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
One of the last team's to use MLB-approved gear, Cardinals used a keypad and small speaker (hidden in Hicks' hatband) to call pitches Tuesday in specific spots.
First baseman strikes out thrice, hits into double play, but still hits seventh carer grand slam to punctuate rally started with rookies. Mikolas sets swift tempo in quality start.
Former Mets left-hander lasts just four pitches because of shoulder stiffness. Rondon comes to rescue but more roster moves are imminent.
All 10 of their hits are singles as Wainwright raises his career to 23-7 against Pittsburgh.
First baseman has four more hits and knocks in two runs. Seldom-seen reliever protects narrow lead with 2 1/3 hitless innings in 5-4 victory.
In somewhat of a preview of the future, 21-year-old catcher Ivan Herrera made his major-league debut on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays
