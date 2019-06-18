Adam Wainwright will return to the mound for the Cardinals in a start on Thursday against Miami and Michael Wacha will get the call to face Albert Pujols in his return to Busch Stadium with the Angels on Friday.
Manager Mike Shildt announced the rotation slots after Wainwright (hamstring), who is on the 10-day injured list, did some pregame work on Tuesday afternoon. He said Wainwright was written into the rotation with a “heavy, heavy, heavy, heavy pencil.”
“I was out here watching and it seemed like he did well, but I haven’t got the official report,” Shildt said.
Thus, Wacha, who was removed from the rotation briefly recently, will be in the spotlight Friday night.
“It’s more about having Waino getting back to being on the mound again, not being too far out from pitching and obviously being healthy,” Shildt said. “It just worked out with Wacha throwing against another team that maybe hasn’t seen him and giving guys another day on the back end.”
Flaherty on the mound
Jack Flaherty will seek his first win in more than a month when he takes the mound to face Miami tonight at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals righthander is coming off a pair of tough road outings that saw his ERA jump from 3.76 before the trip to 4.28 entering his eighth start at home, where he is 3-1.
Flaherty's last win came on May 14 at Atlanta. He has had a no-decision in five consecutive starts.
He will be backed by the same lineup that produced a 5-0 win over the Marlins in the series opener Monday night.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
MARLINS LINEUP:
1. Miguel Rojas, SS
2. Harold Ramirez, RF
3. Garrett Cooper, 1B
4. Brian Anderson, 3B
5. Starlin Castro, 2B
6. Jorge Alfaro, C
7. Austin Dean, LF
8. JT Riddle, CF
9. Jordan Yamamoto, P