Wainwright and Cardinals frustrated by an opponent they can't see

“I don’t see how it could be what you would call fair. Everybody is dealing with all kinds of different stuff. But, I find it a little unfair to compete, after three weeks of not throwing, against guys who have seen live at-bats every day.”

Wainwright, a two-time 20-game winner and tied for third on the Cardinals’ career wins list, said, “The hardest part is that in a couple of days, you need to be ready to play a big-league baseball game against mid-season-ready big-league athletes who are the best in the world and be ready to do that when you haven’t played a game in two weeks.

“We’ve played five games. Everybody else has played 20, or right about that.

“That’s why we have to stay as ready as we possibly can and rely on our ability. One thing you cannot do is to fall into that trap of ‘Well, I haven’t played in two weeks so I’m going to be terrible for the first few starts.’ I can’t do that. I can’t have that mentality. I have to go out there expecting to be great and that’s what my team expects of me. If I go out there and I walk the first five guys I’m not doing anybody any good.