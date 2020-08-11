Waiting difficult for Waino, team as Cards fall behind

Adam Wainwright, less than three weeks from his 39th birthday, long has been successful because of his ability to prepare for all challenges, whether it’s opposing hitters or the various surgeries he’s endured on his arm and Achilles’ tendon. He’s even invented a few of his own antagonists to keep his blood boiling.
But the coronavirus, an opponent he can’t see, is a different animal.
“This one is a tough one,” said the Cardinals’ righthander as he drove to take yet another test. “Once it got in our clubhouse, it almost didn’t matter if we did everything by the book.
“Unless you were walking around with a mask and a face shield and gloves all the time — every second of the day — then you were in trouble.
“We could have been a little tighter on not giving fist bumps after a celebratory hit or whatever, but if you look around the league, every team is doing the same stuff.”“When you’ve played baseball as long as we have and something great happens, it’s really hard not to celebrate that the way you always have.”
Wainwright said it had been difficult to make sense of the “evolving” information people were receiving on how best to guard against getting COVID-19.
“I remember being in St. Louis right after we got sent home from spring training and people were trying to decide whether masks were the right thing,” he said.
“You could hear, ‘You don’t need masks. They don’t work.’ And the next week, it would be, ‘You need a mask because it really works.’
“The next thing would be, ‘Well, as long as it’s not a cloth mask. That doesn’t make any difference.’ And then it was, ‘Cloth masks are better than nothing.’
“A couple of weeks ago we heard there was no way to pass the disease along as long as you’re asymptomatic. Well, we know that’s wrong now. That’s false. Everyone who contracted it in our clubhouse got it from somebody who was asymptomatic. Every single person.
“This is something we’re going to look back at years from now and know a lot about. But at the moment, we hardly know anything about it except we know we have to protect ourselves as much as we can. That’s all we can do.”
Baseball lurches along, with a championship at stake, but the Cardinals can’t see the finish line yet. Or even the starting line.
The Cardinals continued their daily testing Tuesday, distancing themselves from the outbreak and looking for another consecutive day without a new positive in order to regroup and return to the field. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday that Major League Baseball would like to see at least three consecutive days without a new positive before the Cardinals return to the field, which they could do with encouraging results as early as Wednesday evening or sometime Thursday. The league intends to give the Cardinals several workouts before thrusting them back into the schedule and expect them to compete at game speed.
Several of the Cardinals who tested positive in Milwaukee, including All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong, have started the return testing process and have received multiple tests in recent days. The Cardinals’ next scheduled game is Friday at the White Sox.
“The frustrating part for us players is looking around the league and seeing 29 other teams play,” Wainwright said.
“When you see 29 other teams play, you say ‘Gosh, I’m ready to play, too.’”It’s like the scrawny kid on the sandlot who hasn’t been picked yet.“I’m raising my hand in the back and saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ I definitely feel like that,” said Wainwright. “I think everyone feels like that.”
The two greatest living pitchers in Cardinals history not named Bob Gibson are more than aware of the challenges awaiting the Cardinals’ pitching staff when the clubs returns from its shutdown, whenever that may be.
Chris Carpenter, former Cy Young winner, 20-game winner and who pitched for two World Series champions, said, “The thing that scares me the most about this situation is injury.”
Carpenter, an assistant to the front office specializing in pitching instruction, said, “Jack (Flaherty) hasn’t pitched in a game in, what, more than two weeks now? No matter how many bullpens you throw ... you’re going to get to a level of competition where you’re got to start to concern yourself (about) injuring guys.
“I don’t see how it could be what you would call fair. Everybody is dealing with all kinds of different stuff. But, I find it a little unfair to compete, after three weeks of not throwing, against guys who have seen live at-bats every day.”
Wainwright, a two-time 20-game winner and tied for third on the Cardinals’ career wins list, said, “The hardest part is that in a couple of days, you need to be ready to play a big-league baseball game against mid-season-ready big-league athletes who are the best in the world and be ready to do that when you haven’t played a game in two weeks.
“We’ve played five games. Everybody else has played 20, or right about that.
“That’s why we have to stay as ready as we possibly can and rely on our ability. One thing you cannot do is to fall into that trap of ‘Well, I haven’t played in two weeks so I’m going to be terrible for the first few starts.’ I can’t do that. I can’t have that mentality. I have to go out there expecting to be great and that’s what my team expects of me. If I go out there and I walk the first five guys I’m not doing anybody any good.”“I’ve got to get the job done, no matter what. These hitters aren’t going to take it easy on us. They’re not going to take the first two strikes and play from there. They’re going to be out for blood.”“But you look at how the Marlins came back. So it is possible.”
Eight teams from each league will make the playoffs, so the Cardinals don’t have to win the division to qualify for the postseason. “You just hope we have an opportunity to get there,” Carpenter said.
But Carpenter, from his home in New Hampshire, added, “(The Cardinals) are short players. They’re short of some of their star players. And they’ve also got guys who haven’t competed in weeks. There’s all kinds of stuff that leads to a huge disadvantage for our team.
“It’s going to take a week or weeks to get hitters ramped back up to even get into quality at-bats, and who knows what kind of slumps this throws them into if they’re not successful from the get-go — and the mind games that plays with them.”
Miami missed a week of games and the Cardinals are at two weeks and counting.“Hopefully, this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said Wainwright. “Nobody on our team is being selfish and saying, ‘It’s going to happen to everybody else and we’ll be even.’ Nobody wants anybody else to get sick. But I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t happen to anybody else, as easy as that things spreads.”
As Wainwright looks ahead, he also hardly can help from looking behind.
“I’m itching to get back out there, and you start reflecting, ‘OK, ‘What could I have done different?’” he said. “For some of these last guys who tested positive, it was just from having a conversation from multiple feet away. And it wasn’t like they sat there and hung out all day long.
“What really got us was the timing of everything, because when it got into our clubhouse, we didn’t know. Then we traveled. Then we played. And then we found out after traveling and playing that somebody had tested positive. You don’t know who that person came into contact with. Apparently, you don’t have to touch somebody. It’s not like we’re going around giving hugs. It’s not like we were sleeping in bunk beds. It’s crazy how easily this thing spreads.
“I get people who contact me and say, ‘Dude, quit going out.’ I tell them that we’re not going out. Everybody needs to stop thinking we were out gallivanting around. We want to play baseball but this thing has taken over.
“If we had gone out to a club and had a big team party and did something we weren’t supposed to do, I’d be the first one saying, ‘We don’t deserve anything. We were a bunch of idiots.’”“We didn’t ask to be sick. As a team, we didn’t do anything that warrants punishment. Nobody wanted this to happen. But it’s unfortunate it did and it makes us look really bad.“But what I keep telling everybody is that you can’t let it get into your clubhouse. If it gets into your clubhouse and you don’t know it and then you travel. . . then you’re hosed.“Timing is everything. If we had found out about the guys who were infected before we traveled and before we played a game, we’d have been able to cut that right off.”
As always, Wainwright is searching for an upside.
“We’re trying to look at the bright side of all this,” he said. “Hopefully, in a couple of days we can play a baseball game again and we’ll have the majority of our guys back really soon.
“But another thing we don’t know ... can you get it twice? No one knows. And the antibodies ... how long do they last? Nobody knows.
“The good thing is, at least for a short time, is that we should have a pretty good herd immunity going on,” he said.
“We’re trying to find the positives because it’s so easy right now to look at all the negatives. That’s a hard way to live if that’s all that you’re doing.”A devout Christian, Wainwright admitted he wonders many times about God’s plan.“But if you look back over time, you can point to every era of history and if you lived in that time, you would say, ‘This is the worst it gets it, right here. I can’t believe God would allow that to happen,’” he said.“Whether it’s slavery or wars or pestilence, this has been going on since the beginning of time.”
Whenever the Cardinals resume, there will be many doubleheaders ahead of them.
“It will be like summer ball when we were growing up,” Wainwright said. “I could start the first one and finish up the second one and, if Shildty (manager Mike Shildt) needs me, I can play center field in between, like I used to do.
“You’d play an 8 o’clocker in the morning, a 1 o’clocker in the afternoon and then a 6 o’clocker. I think our guys are willing to do whatever it takes to try to get games in.
“I know they won’t let us play tripleheaders, obviously but, before long, that’s what the math would be. We’ll need to win as many games as we can when we come back — so they can’t keep us out of the playoffs.”
Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.