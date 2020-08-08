Waiting Game: Cardinals' ongoing COVID-19 outbreak becomes a test case for MLB's evolving protocols

“We’re just trying to get through today,” Mozeliak said.

If the Cardinals are unable to host the Pirates this week, they’ll go at least two weeks between games. Jack Flaherty, who was scheduled to go Sunday for the first time in 16 days, could be facing three weeks between starts. He’ll have faced an opponent only once, on opening day, since March 10. The delay between games is already long enough that some of the first players to test positive for the virus will have missed the mandatory eight days and are eligible to begin the return process and its testing.

The Cardinals have had two days on the field in the past 10, and that presents its own issues when it comes to game-readiness and injury risk. At each turn the upcoming week is a moving target, as if the schedule is day-to-day.

“I think stops/starts are difficult,” Mozeliak said. “I think from players, staff, to employees it’s emotionally — we’re pulling at a lot of different cords here. To think that we were going to play (Friday) and then to find out late that the likelihood of that was not going to happen … certainly disappointing. I know everybody involved just wants to get back to baseball. But I know everybody wants to be safe. I think you have a fair question on what really the next week looks like.”