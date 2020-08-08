Waiting Game: Cardinals' ongoing COVID-19 outbreak becomes a test case for MLB's evolving protocols

When the Cardinals were rearranging furniture and wearing out the Wi-Fi at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee a week ago, they weren’t the first Major League Baseball team to experience an outbreak of COVID-19 and have to quickly quarantine, en masse, on the road.
The Miami Marlins had blazed that trail the previous week. They helped author a regimen for how to react, became the first trial run for baseball’s protocols, and lit a route for the Cardinals to follow. And they did — back into open air, back to the field. But then suddenly they were back into isolation, back into the unknown with Friday’s three new positive tests.
If the Marlins were a test case, the Cardinals have become a cautionary tale.
Not only for how to handle and return from an outbreak, but for doing everything and anything possible to avoid one altogether.
“I would imagine that what we’ve all experienced — us and the Marlins, MLB — and what we’re gathering and best practices, it’s going to be helpful trying to get through this,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Unfortunately, it’s a little late for us. But for perhaps other teams, yes, they could benefit from this experience.”
The Cardinals' players and staff, all of whom have been instructed to isolate this weekend and spend the three days apart, were each visited for another round of tests Saturday for the virus. They did not plan a public update of their situation until Sunday, an official confirmed. After learning of three new positives, bringing their total to nine players and seven staff members in the previous nine days, the Cardinals began contact tracing and some rapid testing to determine the probability of additional positive tests this weekend
Members of the Cardinals’ traveling party have been tested at least once a day for the past eight consecutive days, helping to inform their understanding of the virus’ spread through the roster.
“The thing that I want to stress and cannot say enough is that we’re most worried about and caring about our teammates, and their health, and that they don’t have any issues going forward,” third baseman Matt Carpenter said. “I know we want to get back on the field when it’s safe, when it makes sense, and when it’s possible. But right now, we’re thinking about our teammates and how they’re doing.”
A majority of the 16 Cardinals who have tested positive remain asymptomatic, the team said. No one had severe symptoms that required hospitalization. Some players have experienced mild symptoms such as coughs, low-grade fevers, and headaches, though many had improved by Friday.
The Cubs’ only scheduled visit to Busch Stadium during this season was postponed this weekend. The Cardinals have had 10 consecutive games postponed, and their next scheduled game — Monday against Pittsburgh — is doubtful and expected to be officially postponed at some point Sunday. The entire series is questionable, but a source described that decision as "day to day." The teams and Major League Baseball are awaiting the results of this weekend’s tests, while also aware that the Cardinals may need an extended pause to regroup from a two-stage outbreak.
“We’re just trying to get through today,” Mozeliak said.
If the Cardinals are unable to host the Pirates this week, they’ll go at least two weeks between games. Jack Flaherty, who was scheduled to go Sunday for the first time in 16 days, could be facing three weeks between starts. He’ll have faced an opponent only once, on opening day, since March 10. The delay between games is already long enough that some of the first players to test positive for the virus will have missed the mandatory eight days and are eligible to begin the return process and its testing.
The Cardinals have had two days on the field in the past 10, and that presents its own issues when it comes to game-readiness and injury risk. At each turn the upcoming week is a moving target, as if the schedule is day-to-day.
“I think stops/starts are difficult,” Mozeliak said. “I think from players, staff, to employees it’s emotionally — we’re pulling at a lot of different cords here. To think that we were going to play (Friday) and then to find out late that the likelihood of that was not going to happen … certainly disappointing. I know everybody involved just wants to get back to baseball. But I know everybody wants to be safe. I think you have a fair question on what really the next week looks like.”
The Marlins have returned to play and won their first four games back. Eighteen players, including 17 members of the active roster, and 20 total from their traveling party tested positive for the virus during their outbreak in Philadelphia. Derek Jeter, Marlins CEO, told reporters the virus seeped into their ballclub because the team “got relaxed, and they let their guard down.” The Marlins had positives tests before playing a game on July 26. The next day they were assigned to their hotel, like the Cardinals would be in Milwaukee. Positive tests continued through the next several days. The Marlins went nine days without playing, and the individuals who were positive eventually bused back to Miami.
The healthy Marlins remained in quarantine through last Sunday — a week after the outbreak’s beginning — before Major League Baseball cleared them to leave Philadelphia.
The Cardinals followed similar protocols and had to go through consecutive days without a positive tests to get clearance to travel from Milwaukee. They had been there six days. The Cardinals’ tests on Monday and Tuesday came back negative. The first new positive came from a Wednesday test. Another of the three new positives came via Thursday tests. Regarding the newest positive tests, the Cardinals “think we’re isolating the individual who may be connected to this,” Mozeliak said, “so there’s a small level of confidence that we may know where this all began.”
At the same time the Cardinals are going through more testing and contact tracing, they are also working with Major League Baseball to determine something that Marlins didn’t have to deal with — a return to play interrupted by the return of the virus. It’s not clear if that means the Cardinals will have to isolate for the five, six days previously prescribed, or if they’ll have to go through additional days of negative testing.
They cannot wholesale replace their roster with players from the Springfield, Mo., alternate site at this point because not all of those players are on the 40-man roster, not all are eligible for the active roster, and a complete team is not feasible. Nor could they introduce those players into the unknown of the outbreak.
The Cardinals have gone from following protocols to the uncomfortable, unnerving position of informing them, shaping them.
They’re being tested so that maybe other teams can pass.
“If we can understand. If we can get this under control,” Mozeliak said. The team is “trying to mitigate the spread as best we can. What we’ve learned from this virus — sometimes what has happened has happened. You can’t always put the toothpaste back in the tube as an afterthought.”
