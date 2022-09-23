Watch Albert Pujols hit home runs No. 699, 700, become fourth player in exclusive club

In a homecoming against the team that he says rejuvenated his career last season, Albert Pujols slugged his way into baseball immortality. He hit two home runs Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the fourth player in the 700 home run club.
The two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
- Pujols singles, doubles, (surpassing Rogers Hornsby on the all-time Cardinals hits list), and homered in his first three at-bats.
- An early blast sparks one of the most dramatic wins of the season, and a high-five with rapper Nelly.
- A 409-foot smack off Cristopher Sanchez into left center is the 1,377th extra-base hit of his career, tying Stan Musial for third all-time.
Pujols also increased his already held record for most home runs hit off of different pitchers in both accounts, with Andrew Heaney and Phil Bickford becoming his 444th and 445th victims.
No doubt about number 699 for #AlbertPujols! pic.twitter.com/2Ns3ueuzcn— MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2022
Albert Pujols - St. Louis Cardinals (21) (700) pic.twitter.com/kWAAVNMKeA— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) September 24, 2022
