Watch Albert Pujols hit home runs No. 699, 700, become fourth player in exclusive club

In a homecoming against the team that he says rejuvenated his career last season, Albert Pujols slugged his way into baseball immortality. He hit two home runs Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the fourth player in the 700 home run club.

The two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.

Pujols also increased his already held record for most home runs hit off of different pitchers in both accounts, with Andrew Heaney and Phil Bickford becoming his 444th and 445th victims.

