Watch now: Albert Pujols continues to etch his name in record books, hitting home run No. 702

Albert Pujols made sure to go out in style in his final regular-season game at Busch Stadium, launching home run 702 to the lawn beyond the center field wall. 

The equalizing blast in the bottom of the third inning came on an 0-1 pitch from Pirates starter Roansy Contreras. Pujols shot the 93 mph fastball back up the middle. It landed on the batter's eye 409 feet away, the ball had an exit velocity of 105.3 mph.

After earning two RBIs in his first at-bat of the game, the solo home run gave him his 64th RBI season and the 2,214th of his 22-year career, tying him with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBIs.

Since Aug. 14, Pujols' 15 home runs is the second-most in the majors, trailing only Aaron Judge. This afternoon's game-tying home run was also the eighth of his last 10 that either tied the game, or took the lead — showing Pujols' propensity for big moments.

Read more Pujols coverage here.

