Watch now: Albert Pujols hits first home run since returning to Cardinals

Albert Pujols on Tuesday night hit his first home run since returning to the Cardinals.

The home run, which came in the bottom of the first inning, was the 680th of Pujols' illustrious career and put the Cardinals ahead of the Kansas City Royals by a score of 3-0.

As the Twitter account for Bally Sports Midwest noted, it had been 3,855 days since Pujols' last home run at Busch Stadium as a Cardinal.

Pujols had three hits in three at-bats as of the fifth inning, and the Cardinals were ahead 6-3.

