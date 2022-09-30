Watch now: Albert Pujols slugs home run No. 701, continuing magic final season

In the opening game of Albert Pujols' final home series, The Machine delivered, sending a towering blast into the Big Mac Land for his 701st career home run.

Continuing a magical stretch of play that has Pujols not only hitting home runs, but important home runs, his fourth inning blast tied the game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.

The home run came at the end of a six pitch at-bat where Pujols had fouled off three strikes before sending the 88-mile-per-hour slider from Oviedo into the left field seats 398 feet away.

Since August 14th, Pujols' 14 home runs is the second-most in the majors, trailing only Aaron Judge.

Read more Pujols coverage here.