Watch now: Albert Pujols slugs home run No. 701, continuing magic final season

In the opening game of Albert Pujols' final home series, The Machine delivered, sending a towering blast into the Big Mac Land for his 701st career home run.
701 to the third deck!!! pic.twitter.com/6OGsgQKM68— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2022
- Albert's two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- Three innings after he thanked the Dodger Stadium crowd for helping him "bring back the joy" he had has a boy for the game baseball, Albert Pujols brought the game to the brink of one of the rarest celebrations.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
- Pujols singles, doubles, (surpassing Rogers Hornsby on the all-time Cardinals hits list), and homered in his first three at-bats.
Continuing a magical stretch of play that has Pujols not only hitting home runs, but important home runs, his fourth inning blast tied the game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.
The home run came at the end of a six pitch at-bat where Pujols had fouled off three strikes before sending the 88-mile-per-hour slider from Oviedo into the left field seats 398 feet away.
Since August 14th, Pujols' 14 home runs is the second-most in the majors, trailing only Aaron Judge.
Read more Pujols coverage here.
Tags
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.