Watch now: The magic of Roger Freed and other Busch II moments
0 comments

Watch now: The magic of Roger Freed and other Busch II moments

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Hall of Famer Rick Hummel explains how a grand slam hit by Roger Freed on May 1, 1979 prevented him from being sent to the Cardinals' minor league team in Springfield, Ill.

The top 20 moments in Busch Stadium II history.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports