The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Busch Stadium for a four-game series. Thursday and Friday's games will be available on MLB Network and Bally Sports Midwest, Saturday's game will be on FOX, and Sunday's game will be on Bally Sports Midwest.

The Cardinals enter the series 18-26 overall and in last place in the National League Central.

The Dodgers enter the series 28-16 overall and in first place in the National League West.

The Cardinals' most recent series with the Dodgers was April 28-30, when the Dodgers swept outscored the Cardinals 14-6.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers on TV, live stream

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120; KMOX-FM 98.7; WIJR-AM 880 (Spanish broadcast)

Los Angeles Dodgers radio broadcast: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Thursday's game time: 6:45 p.m. CT/7:45 p.m. ET

Thursday's TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis); MLB Network (out of market only), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish.

On DirecTV, SportsNet LA is channel 690. SportsNet LA is not available on Dish.

On DirectTV, MLB Network is on channel 213.

Friday's game time: 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET

Friday's TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis); MLB Network (out of market only), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

Saturday's game time: 6:15 p.m. CT/7:15 p.m. ET

Saturday's online live stream: FOX (National)

Saturday's TV channel: FOX

On DirecTV, FOX is channel 398 nationally and on Dish 2-70 on Dish.

Sunday's game time: 6:10 p.m. CT/7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday's TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

Oliver Marmol is the St. Louis Cardinals manager. Dave Roberts is the Boston Red Sox manager.