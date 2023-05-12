The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park for a three-game weekend series. The Sunday night series finale will be the featured game on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

The Cardinals enter the series 13-25 overall and in last place in the National League Central.

The Red Sox enter the series 22-16 overall and in third place in the AL East.

The Cardinals' most recent trip to Boston was for a three-game series from June 17-19, 2022. Boston won the opening and closing game of that series with St. Louis winning the middle game 11-2 on Saturday, June 18.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Red Sox on TV, live stream

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

St. Louis radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120; KMOX-FM 98.7; WIJR-AM 880 (Spanish broadcast)

Boston Red Sox radio broadcast: WEEI-FM 93.1; WAMG-AM 890 (Spanish broadcast); WCCM-AM 1490 (Spanish broadcast)

Friday's game time: 6:10 p.m. CT/7:10 p.m. ET

Friday's TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis); NESN (Boston)

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. Bally Sports Midwest is not available on Dish.

On DirecTV, NESN is channel 628. On Dish, NESN is channel 434.

Saturday's game time: 3:10 p.m. CT/4:10 p.m. ET

Saturday's TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis); NESN (Boston)

Sunday's game time: 6:10 p.m. CT/7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday's online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Sunday's TV channel: ESPN

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcasting crew includes Karl Ravech (play-by-play), David Cone (analyst), Eduardo Pérez (analyst) and Buster Olney (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Oliver Marmol is the St. Louis Cardinals manager. Álex Cora is the Boston Red Sox manager.