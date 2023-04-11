DENVER — The game, like this first road trip of the regular season, was running out of innings for the Cardinals to do something, anything to slow their stumble when the umpire refused to allow them the one thing that could help at that moment.

They just had no time left.

In the seventh inning of what became a 7-4 loss Monday night to Colorado at Coors Field, the Cardinals felt they had an inning-ending out at home plate. All they needed was another second to decide on a challenge. They wouldn’t get it. The umpires ruled that the Cardinals’ dugout did not request a replay within a 15-second limit. Their chances of proving Willson Contreras made the tag were the same as what the ump’s stopwatch read: zero.

Instead of an out, the Rockies had a run. Instead of a foothold, the Cardinals continued sinking to a sixth loss in seven games. Instead of a fast start, the Cardinals are off to a false start. Instead of playing quickly, the Cardinals appear to be playing in quicksand.

And these days a clock is always ticking.

“I think we haven’t found our rhythm defensively and pitching and offensively-wise,” Contreras said. “We’re working on it. It’s a tough start to the season. I know what this team is capable of. This doesn’t worry me. I think we’re going to be able to turn it around.”

They would like that to happen the same way the beginning of the season has gone sideways – fast.

The loss to the Rockies was certainly the Cardinals’ quickest and in many ways their most disjointed, even clunky. Elehuris Montero, the third baseman the Cardinals traded to Colorado in the Nolan Arenado blockbuster, reached base all four times he came to the plate, twice on errors. Those were also the first two errors committed by the Cardinals this season. The Rockies pestered Cardinals pitchers with 13 hits, 10 of them singles. They dumped doubles out of the reach of outfielders, lifted misplaced curveballs for singles over the heads of infielders. The Cardinals tied the game, 2-2, in the third and gave up the lead just as swiftly, by the end of the same inning.

In 90 innings played so far this season, the Cardinals have had the lead at the end of only 28 of them. In six of their seven losses, they never had the lead at the end of an inning at all.

“Obviously we don’t love it,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Trust me, this clubhouse doesn’t love it one bit. We’ll break through. Obviously hasn’t started the way we wanted it to. At the end of the day, we’ll find a way through this, and we’ll be fine. This clubhouse has a lot of confidence in what it’s able to do as well as its preparation. We’ll keep going.”

If nothing else, at least the Cardinals got this loss over with quickly. Colorado and the Cardinals sprinted through the first five innings of Monday’s game setting the pace for a 2-hour, 14-minute game. The Cardinals ended the Rockies’ first three innings with a double play. Rockies starter German Marquez retired the first nine batters he faced, eight on groundouts. The two teams had played less than an hour and the game was at its halfway point.

Credit all the clocks.

“These games are flying,” said starter Steven Matz.

A proudly timeless sport for more than a century, Major League Baseball added countdowns this season to essential elements of competition, both as old as delivering a pitch and as new as using replay. There’s a 30-second clock between batters, a 15-second timer between pitches, and batters must be in the box and “alert” before that 15-second timer hits 8 seconds remaining. Got it? Violation by a hitter gets a strike. Miss the 15-second limit as a pitcher and give up a ball. Unless, that is, there’s a runner on base, and then it’s a 20-second limit between pitches.

If the manager wants a replay on how that runner reached base, he must signal immediately that he’s considering a challenge, not within the 10 seconds allowed this past season. Immediately. After being notified, the ump starts a completely different timer. The manager has 15 seconds to request a reply, or it will be denied. Period.

In the seventh inning, the Cardinals got their first lesson in this new rule.

Two singles and an error had loaded the bases. Reliever Drew VerHagen struck out two and was on the brink of escaping the inning. Yonathan Daza nudged a weak grounder that barely made halfway between the plate and the mound. VerHagen had to act fast. With a force out at home, he used his glove to flip the ball to Contreras. The catcher stretched to reach the ball, and in the process brought his cleat off the plate. Aware he might not maintain contact with the plate, Contreras swiped a tag on Charlie Blackmon. Home plate umpire Shane Liversparger focused on the gap between Contreras’ toe and the plate and ruled Blackmon safe.

The first replay angle the Cardinals reviewed showed dirt between Contreras’ foot and the plate, but it was another angle that showed Contreras land the tag. When Marmol signaled for replay on the tag, the umpires refused.

His 15 seconds were up.

“They said we ran out of time,” Marmol said. “I thought we did it right at time expiring. They have final call on that.”

The fallout was a run instead of an out, and a seventh run that didn’t really factor into the score. But the whole exchange fit into the feel of the Cardinals’ first few weeks.

There is a difference between playing quicker and being rushed.

A difference between playing at a faster pace and being hurried.

“Rules are made to adjust,” Contreras said. “Clock is made for us to adjust. And we have to work with it.”

The clock seemed to carry the game Monday. Sneeze and an inning went by.

One of the Cardinals infielders said he looked at the scoreboard to see that they were in the fifth inning and realized “this game is moving.” There wasn’t a pause in the game until Marquez felt some stiffness in his right forearm as he warmed up for the sixth inning and had to leave the game abruptly. By then, Matz (0-2) had already felt the challenge of a brisk game. The Cardinals’ lefty likes a fast tempo, and this game was fast-forward.

“That third inning was really a quick turnaround,” Matz said. “I like working quickly, so I didn’t really think too much about it. We were rolling. I definitely should have stopped, given myself some time, slowed the traffic down a little bit out there. Looking back, that’s an adjustment that I could have made. I feel like there are times when I have more time than I think. I’m pitching and there are seven, eight seconds left. And, you know, three or four pitches go by and that’s 30 extra seconds that you’re getting to just recover and recuperate, ground yourself, and focus on pitches.”

With Marquez (2-1) out of the game, the Cardinals struck for a run in the sixth inning, turning a missed catch in left field into a 4-3 game. It didn’t last long.

Matz said he could have slowed the game down right there, disrupted the Rockies timing and maybe taken a little bit more of the clock for himself. Within three batters in the bottom of the sixth, Colorado had two singles. Matz’s last pitch was a curveball that hovered high in the zone until Rockies infielder Alan Trejo stung it for his third hit of the game. He drove in the first of the Rockies’ two runs in the inning to reinflate the lead.

The close game the Cardinals thought they had was gone in a blink.

“We know we’re really good, and we really like our process, so our club is very confident in what the rest of the season is going to look like,” Marmol said. “Would we like to break through in Milwaukee? Sure. Here? Yes. We’ll go out and take our best shot.”

With 152 games remaining, time is on their side.

Photos: Cardinals drop series opener at Colorado