A club that long has believed its identity was gaining an edge by relentlessly seizing on an opponent’s every mistake, major or miniscule, the Cardinals have become the very thing they once exploited.

They’ve proven all they do relentlessly is make those mistakes.

“It’s just the reality of it: We have to be perfect to win right now,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We don’t have the luxury of giving up extra outs or making a mistake or walking a guy. That’s where we’re at. … I would say at the moment it feels like we can’t make a mistake because the other team has found a way to capitalize on it every time.”

A leadoff walk here, a glitch that allows a stolen base there, and a poor throw home — the lapses stacked up so high Sunday that it’s impossible to pluck one from the box score and blame it for the Cardinals' 4-4 loss to Cincinnati at Busch Stadium. Reds rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz created two runs with his speed, breaking a tie in the eighth inning by dashing from third and drawing a throw wide of the plate from shortstop Paul DeJong.

The Cardinals are vulnerable to minimal mistakes because of an offense that vanishes with runners in scoring position, a roster with more overlaps and injuries than answers, and a record rooted at the bottom of the NL Central.

They are in a double bind – a team so flawed it has to play flawlessly to succeed.

“What I notice is last year I felt like we found ways to win, and this year we’re finding ways to lose,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “That’s the biggest difference right now. It’s up to us to make a change. … All of us, including myself, haven’t been great and it’s frustrating. I know I haven’t been great myself on both sides of the ball.”

Said starter Adam Wainwright: “Keep showing up and expecting it to be different and it keeps not being different.”

The Cardinals (27-39) welcomed the Reds (31-35) to St. Louis this weekend with a chance to match them in the win column. For the second consecutive series within the division, the Cardinals did not take advantage – they were taken advantage of. The Reds showcased their infusion of youth and speed. They turned a slight pause from Arenado on a grounder Saturday into an infield single that set up a three-run double, and De La Cruz conjured the tying and winning runs Sunday with his speed. He earned a walk from Wainwright in the sixth, stole second on the next pitch, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on a bloop hit to right.

That tied the game, 3-3, en route to a 16th one-run loss.

“It kind of just seems like each day there’s one (area) where we don’t perform – whether that’s our offense or pitching or defense or whatever,” center fielder Tommy Edman said. “And if that one side does really poorly, it doesn’t give you a chance.”

“The only common denominator we’ve had is we’re finding ways to lose,” Wainwright said.

There is another.

The offense keeps putting them in position to lose.

By the end of the second inning against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, the Cardinals were already one-for-seven with runners in scoring position. They had a 2-1 lead, but not much room for error because they had whiffed on situational hitting. Brendan Donovan led off the first with a double and did not advance an inch. In the second, the first three batters reached base, but it took a groundout to break a 1-1 tie and get a second run. Five times the Cardinals got the leadoff runner on base.

Only twice did that runner score.

Once on Arenado’s RBI triple.

Three times that runner did not advance at all.

The Cardinals finished the game one-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and they went two-for-22 (.111) in the series. Marmol referenced the lack of a “big hit” multiple times in the past three series, but it also has been a chronic lack of the situational swing – the groundball that advances the runner, the fly ball that might score him. The lack of execution on offense meant they were not firewalled against being scorched by mistakes elsewhere.

“Our ability to get a big hit with runners in scoring position and then add on, continue to build off that momentum – that just hasn’t been the case,” Marmol said. “We have to find a way to do that. If we’re going to get out of this and actually play good baseball, we’re going to have to start driving in runs in those situations. That’s the bottom line.”

The glitches in the Cardinals game began earlier and revealed what as ahead. When De La Cruz outran Wainwright to first for an infield single in the first inning, the Cardinals did not have the ability to challenge the call because the phones were not working with the video room. The Reds had a 1-0 lead from Jonathan India’s solo homer. Wainwright threw one pitch to a right-handed batter from the first-base side of the pitching rubber. That was the pitch India socked.

Wainwright deftly used a mix of pitches, favoring his curveball, to restrain the Reds through 5 2/3 innings. In the sixth, he came a hit glancing off a teammate’s glove from completing his first quality start of the season.

He left with the score tied.

The mistakes mounted in the eighth. Jordan Hicks (1-4) issued a leadoff walk to De La Cruz. The Reds rookie took second on a groundball. He got to third on a passed ball. De La Cruz at third brought the infield in. Hicks got a ground back to DeJong, but DeJong’s throw was wide of the plate, up the first base line. De La Cruz slid down the third base line to break tie. The Reds seized the winning run without a hit, without a ball leaving the infield.

“Catch the ball, you make a strong throw to home, you take your shot (because) that’s an opportunity to get an out at the plate,” Marmol said. “You’ve got to be able to play it clean and you can’t bobble and you can’t make a mistake. That’s the luxury of having speed.”

The only luxury the Cardinals have as Flag Day approaches is a division that refuses to let them bow out of the race, no matter how determined they seem at times.

The Cardinals are 12 games under .500 but only eight games out of first place. They’ve lost five of their past six division games but lost only 2 ½ games in the standings. They committed to a Gold Glove infielder in the outfield in hopes of improving their defense. They are counting on a .204-hitting Willson Contreras in the middle of their lineup and relievers with more blown saves than saves in the bullpen. Pressure is mounting. Cracks, once spackled, are starting to widen again.

Playing perfect seems like a reach.

Playing better should not be.

“We have to figure out a way to break the cycle,” Marmol said. “No one is going to feel sorry for us. People around the league love watching us not do well. So, yeah, we’ve got to figure a way out of it.”