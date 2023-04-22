SEATTLE — In the thick muck of things that has the Cardinals’ pitching stuck, there are several underlying issues such as inefficient innings, injuries, hits galore, and some persisting ineffectiveness with two-strike counts.

All of those contribute to what catcher Willson Contreras sees in opposing hitters.

Comfort.

“I just feel like we’re pitching too nice,” Contreras told the Post-Dispatch late Friday night in the team’s clubhouse. “I feel like they feel comfortable hitting against us. That’s the way I see the game. That means, I think we need to be mean – a little mean.”

The Cardinals’ offense vanished politely into the night Friday with only one hit after Jordan Walker’s two-run double in the second inning, but it was the gifts the pitching gave Seattle – each of them bow-tied with two strikes – that turned the game and continued trends. Two walks in the sixth inning became two runs when two wild pitches got away from Contreras and led to the Mariners’ 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Park.

Both walks came after starter Steven Matz had two strikes. Both wild pitches by reliever Drew VerHagen came with two strikes. Two of the Mariners’ three extra-base hits, including a game-tying homer off Matz, came with two strikes.

Two strikes is not the time to be too nice.

“Whenever you try to do too much, just like anything else, it plays against you,” Matz said. “You leave stuff up because you’re not on time. And that’s a big thing – timing. Pitches more up in the zone, and it’s either a non-competitive pitch or something fat over the plate.”

The Cardinals pitchers and pitching coach Dusty Blake talked specifically about the team’s troubles with two strikes a few hours before the first pitch Friday. And then they had plenty of examples for Saturday’s conversation. Matz struck out seven in his 5 1/3 innings, finishing off hitters with a curveball and a changeup that had some meanness to it. The lefty had 18 total swings and misses on pitch, 13 combined on his sinker and changeup – to plunging pitches when they’re at their best.

He also allowed a double and a homer to Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on two-strike counts. The home run was the third Matz has allowed this season on a two-strike pitch. As a team, the Cardinals have allowed 10.

That is second to Oakland in the majors.

Opponents are hitting .233 against the Cardinals with two strikes – by far the coziest of any team in the season’s first month. The next closest team, Oakland, has held opponents to a .211 average with two-strikes. The Cubs have allowed a league-low .112 average on two strikes.

“I don’t know if that’s the largest one,” manager Oliver Marmol said when asked if the two-strike execution was a concern for pitchers. “It’s one we’ve addressed. There are other things that are contributing to some of the questions you (reporters) have asked over the last couple of weeks. Balls under 90 mph (exit velocity) – we’re leading the league. Balls are dropping in. There’s a lot of soft contact.”

That at least shares something in common with the two-strike trend.

A pitching staff that invites contact is going to subsist on soft contact, and when pitches are elevated not quite enough or inside but not quite enough, that soft contact becomes flares for base hits, bloops for base hits, and not misses or popups. A similar issue was discussed with pitchers Friday as they detailed how the location of pitches more than the selection of which pitch was leading to the two-strike success of opponents.

“With two strikes, the biggest contributor is location,” Marmol said. “If you look at overall, where we’re missing with two strikes we’re in the zone more than we need to be.”

The Cardinals struck for a 2-0 lead on Walker’s two-out, two-run double – the rookie’s first extra-base hit in 13 days. In the bottom of the inning, Matz recovered to work the count full with a changeup that plunged down and in. He went back to the same pitch with two strikes, but it floated over the plate and Hernandez tagged it for a double. He scored two batters later. In the fourth, Matz held a 2-1 lead, and again faced Hernandez.

He regained control of the count with two quick sinkers that Hernandez swung over.

With two strikes, Matz went to a third consecutive sinker.

Hernandez put it over the wall.

“If I go a different (way), maybe for a chase, I might have been in better shape,” Matz said. “Me, just trying to make my best, nastiest pitch in two-strike counts, and I come out of my delivery. I can think of some changeups being left over the heart of the plate instead of just executing them down.”

The Cardinals' worst 20-game starts in the expansion era Season W L 1973 4 16 1997 7 13 1988 7 13 2023 8 12 1986 8 12 1985 8 12 1978 8 12 1976 8 12 1975 8 12 1969 8 12 1966 8 12

Contreras explained later how he thinks the Cardinals could do more to unsettle the hitters, to make them shift their feet in the box. That traces back to the location of the pitches, including several with two strikes Friday that were in the strike zone and did nothing to shift or unnerve the hitter.

An inning away from throwing the third quality start of the season for the Cardinals, Matz lost his grip on two more two-strike counts and walked two of the first three batters he faced in the sixth inning. That brought Hernandez back up with two on and VerHagen in with two outs to get. With his third pitch, VerHagen was ahead 1-2 in the count, and then he did as Marmol described. He did not catch much of the zone with the next five pitches.

The slider that sailed far from the zone put the trouble in motion.

That wild pitch moved the two runners into scoring position when Contreras did not trap it, and it also opened up first base. That proved pivotal. When Hernandez swung and missed on a changeup in the dirt and it got away to the right of Contreras, the Mariners’ outfielder did not have to turn back to the dugout, by rule. With first base unoccupied he could try to reach on the wild pitch. From third base, Julio Rodriguez took several strides down the baseline, drawing Contreras’s attention away from throwing to first and toward home, to preserve the 2-2 tie.

“I have no excuses,” Contreras said. “The one play was smart baserunning. My first thought was going to home plate. He read the play well, got back to third base. He was smart. Like I said, I have no excuses to not block those balls.”

Hernandez reaching on the strikeout left VerHagen and Contreras with the bases loaded and one out instead of two on and two out.

VerHagen never got to two strikes with the next batter.

He did start ahead, 0-1, due to A. J. Pollock receiving a pitch-timer violation. And the next pitch was a sinker over the middle of the plate. Pollock pounced for a two-run double that scored both of the runners Matz walked. VerHagen it was a “lack of execution, right there.” Ahead in the count and then behind on the scoreboard. A nice turn over events for the Mariners.

All tracing back to a handful of two-strike pitches.

Two for walks. Two that went wild.

Not one for an out.

“That was a two-strike slider,” VerHagen said of his first wild pitch. “You come in and you’re looking for a punch out. It was down and away. It’s a slider with a big break. You throw a slider with a big break and if he swings at that and Willson blocks it, it’s a great pitch. But because he didn’t swing, it’s a wild pitch.”

