LOS ANGELES — There was not one ragged or wretched play that could explain the Cardinals’ latest loss to begin a series this season.

Rather, it was the cacophony from all of them.

The Cardinals had a choose your own misadventure on their way to a 7-3 loss to Los Angeles late Friday night at Dodger Stadium. They had a hit batter with the bases loaded on an 0-2 breaking ball to force home a run. They had a catcher’s interference call. They had a wild pitch. And that was all just in one inning. Former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward left his imprint all over the game with two groundballs that found holes for hits and RBIs while he robbed two hard-struck hits in right field.

While finding new and interesting ways to trip over any momentum, the Cardinals slipped to 0-9 this season in the first game of a series.

They are the only team in the majors yet to win a first game.

No Cardinals club has ever gone this long without doing so.

The Cardinals took an early lead and then didn’t see it through the bottom of the first inning. LA scored the next seven consecutive runs, and potential rallies vanished in the middle of the Cardinals' order. Nolan Arenado went zero-for-three with runners in scoring position in the first five innings of the game. The middle three of the lineup was zero-for-11 with only a sacrifice fly.

In his first start at Dodger Stadium since his oblique came apart in a game there back in 2021 and ended a brilliant start to that season, Flaherty could not hold a lead or, ultimately, hold back the Dodgers. His streak of 30 consecutive starts with six or fewer hits ended as he allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits through 4 2/3 innings. He did not build on his recent strong outings.

The middle third of the Dodgers’ lineup went three-for-five against Flaherty and reached base by hit, walk, hit batter, or error seven times.

That odorous recipe contributed to five of LA’s seven runs.

On the plus side, without the pitch timer the game would have definitely taken a lot longer to play. It was over in slightly more than 3 hours.

Sloppy baseball captures Cardinals

If there is going to be a moment that captures how the Cardinals have both been outplayed and also sabotaged themselves on this road trip it happened in a fifth inning when the Cardinals conjured a rally for the Dodgers.

The Cardinals got a great, running catch near the right field wall by Lars Nootbaar only to have it not count at all due to Willson Contreras’ catcher’s interference. Instead of a snazzy defensive play, the Cardinals got another error and had to deal with the bases loaded. And that wasn’t even the more egregious baseball gaffe of the inning.

Heyward hit the ball to right field that Nootbaar tracked down, and on the way to driving the pitch, his bat clipped Contreras’ mitt.

Earlier in the inning, a breaking ball escaped Contreras for a wild pitch.

All of that culminated in Flaherty facing James Outman with the bases loaded, an error and a wild pitch greasing the Dodgers’ rally, and one out. Flaherty has struck out Outman in each of their previous meetings, and he was poised to do so again.

Flaherty got ahead 0-2 on the first two pitches.

He then snapped a knuckle curve that hit Outman for the 0-2 hit batter with the bases loaded to force home a run. That’s an HBP RBI in the scoreboard.

The turn of events was messy.

And it could have been messier.

After Flaherty struck out a Dodger with his 110th and final pitch, lefty JoJo Romero struck out right-handed, pinch-hitter Chris Taylor to end the inning and leave the bases loaded. The runners who were stranded reached by a walk, the catcher’s interference, and the hit batter. The only base hit of the inning glanced off Arenado’s glove.

Hit it where Heyward isn’t

Twice in the first half of the game, Dodgers outfielder and familiar face Heyward stole hits from the Cardinals, none bigger than the sinking liner he caught to continue Arenado’s frustration.

Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt opened the third inning with back-to-back walks before the Cardinals got an out. Arenado, stuck in a four-for-36 (.111) spiral, drilled a pitch to right field — an opposite-field liner that would at least score one run. It scored none when Heyward, who won a Gold Glove in right field for the Cardinals in 2015, dove to his left to backhand the catch. He slid to his feet and threw in to keep both runners from advancing, too.

The Cardinals had two balls that left the bat at swifter than 100 mph that found Dodgers gloves. Alec Burleson opened the fourth with a 105-mph laser to right field that Heyward caught clean.

Meanwhile, Heyward put on a clinic of finessing hits.

He skipped an RBI single past the reach of second baseman Brendan Donovan to tie the game in the first inning. In the third inning, he couldn’t have placed a groundball better if he rolled it. Heyward nicked a ball that rolled along, just inside the third-base line and out of reach of Arenado. The ball bounded into foul territory after it passed third base, and the cue shot into the corner pocket turned into an RBI double for Heyward.

Betts answers Cardinals early lead

The first three Cardinals of the game reached base against LA starter Dustin May and with help from a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly took a 2-0 lead.

Mookie Betts took the more direct route to cleave that in half.

The Dodgers leadoff hitter and starting shortstop – yes, shortstop – hammered a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning. Betts ranks 10th all-time with 38 leadoff home runs. He is not the first to do so against Flaherty. The Cardinals’ right-hander has allowed six leadoff homers in his career, including one earlier this season.

Betts’ shot left his bat at 108 mph, traveled deep into the seats beyond left field, and before Flaherty was out of the first inning, LA had tied the game.

Goldschmidt steals third, joins ‘Bags’

On base three times by the end of the fifth inning, Goldschmidt doubled to left field, doubled to right field, and when a teammate did not advance him, he did that on his own too.

In the fifth inning, Goldschmidt doubled into Dodger Stadium’s right-field corner. Basically ignored by the pitcher, Goldschmidt took off for third and stole a base successfully for the 26th consecutive time. Goldschmidt has not been caught stealing since 2019, and his streak is the longest active in the majors.

The steal of third was also the 150th of his career.

He is the 40th player in major-league history to have at least 300 homers and 150 steals, but of that group here are the players who are full-time first baseman:

Jeff Bagwell.

Goldschmidt.

That’s the list.

End in sight

The schedule assures that, at worst, there are two more games remaining on this road trip.

