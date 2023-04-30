Derrick Goold Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Follow Derrick Goold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

LOS ANGELES — With two left-handed bats and better mathematical matchups still available off the bench – either of whom could change Saturday’s one-run game with one swing – manager Oliver Marmol made one of his most revealing decisions yet for a Cardinals club reeling through a historically awful start.

Other than the losing and a lot of it, the developing theme of the Cardinals’ road trip has become creating opportunity that improves results.

Hours before Saturday’s game, Marmol described how a reorganized outfield would allow him to get Dylan Carlson additional opportunities. Minutes after a 1-0 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, he explained why he felt compelled in the ninth inning by Carlson’s strong game to give him that opportunity despite two statistically more powerful options. Pressed on how patient he could be with a team as many games out of first place (10) as it has wins (10) with May Day approaching, Marmol said it was important not to be reactive, not to make an impulsive move based on recent results, and to trust the preparation.

He challenged a reporter on what changes could be made, and that brought the conversation back to Carlson’s at-bat.

There was, for example, that change that just happened.

In the ninth inning, with the tying run on base and two outs, Marmol had on hand Nolan Gorman’s .588 slugging vs. right-handed pitchers or Alec Burleson’s .471 slugging vs. right-handers. Combined they’ve hit nine homers off right-handed pitchers this season, six by Gorman. Marmol stuck with Carlson, who had a single earlier off a lefty and two great catches but a .270 slugging percentage this season against right-handers, a .332 slugging in his past 340 at-bats vs. right-handers. The numbers supported a pinch hitter. The score invited power. The manager sided with might jolt a struggling team and what he saw in the game – the most recent of recent results.

Carlson took the at-bat.

And there it was. A change.

“Where we’re at, do we need that? The answer is yes,” Marmol said in his office late Saturday night. “If he does something there, it’s exactly what we need. The chances of someone coming off the bench … it’s a difficult thing to do. The reason I did it was to see if this kid has something here after the game he’s had defensively. Can he go and run and grab a spot? I gambled. Lost.”

Four innings after he broke Clayton Kershaw’s perfect run through the Cardinals’ lineup with a one-out single, Carlson grounded out against LA right-hander Brusdar Graterol to end the game.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 2-7 on the 10-game road trip as the final day of it arrived Sunday. If they avoid a sweep at Dodger Stadium, they’ll have won only one game in each of the three cities, and it will have been the last game of every series. They have lost 11 of their past 16 games and are off to their worst 28-game start in 50 years.

They’re closer in the standings to the worst record in the National League than they are to the fourth-place Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central.

Even when they’ve been good, their opponent is better.

Jordan Montgomery carved his second consecutive gem and held the Dodgers to one run through 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Kershaw was just aces. Approaching the 15th anniversary of his major-league debut against the Cardinals, the 200-game winner retired the first 13 Cardinals he faced. Whipsawing the Cardinals with his slider, his fastball, and that slight hesitation that gives his delivery ageless deception, Kershaw (5-1) struck out nine. He held the Cardinals to two baserunners on two singles in seven scoreless innings.

Neither baserunner reached second base.

Carlson, a .368 hitter against lefties entering Saturday’s game, roped a single off Kershaw to the be only Cardinal in the first six innings to reach base.

“Tough at-bat any time you face him,” Carlson said. “Mixed it up. Kept the ball in good spots all night. A little deception in that windup.”

The Cardinals have had several messy games on the road trip. Errors directly led to losses in San Francisco. Bullpen fissures lost games in Seattle. They’ve been silenced by solid pitching, though not quite as surgically as Kershaw did. And they’ve had a few games with quality, familiar baseball. Carlson was in the center of it Saturday.

In the fifth inning, he dashed toward the center-field wall to make a catch with his back to home plate and rob extra bases from Mookie Betts. In the eighth, he had an even more essential catch. The Dodgers had two runners on base thanks to walks, and Miguel Vargas drilled a veering liner toward right field. From center, Carlson ran it down, sliding as he plucked the ball before it kissed grass. That was the third out of the inning and it gave the Cardinals one last chance to answer the game’s one and only run.

Carlson’s spot was due up fourth.

Willson Contreras’s two-out single got his spot up.

Marmol’s choice put him at the plate.

“Obviously it’s something that I want to do and it’s something that I’ve very capable of doing, so to be given that opportunity was nice,” Carlson said. “Would have been nice for the ball to get through or do something productive for the team. In the moment, you’re just trying to go up there and help this team, pass it along, try to make something happen.”

It was Marmol who brought up patience in the post-game press conference.

He used the word in reference to returns the team has seen on the road trip after investing patience in two relievers, Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera. Less than two weeks after neither was involved in high-leverage spots, both appeared in Saturday’s one-run game. Hicks entered with two on and two out to strike out Mookie Betts with a 103.1-mph sinker. He worked his way out of the early-April funk, made an adjustment, and within a few outings sizzled as the Cardinals hoped.

That invited the question on how long could he be patient with a team in the same way – banking that the team they think they are emerges from this rough draft.

One adjustment made on the road trip was to reduce the outfield options by one, rookie Jordan Walker, and commit to consistent playing time for four. Gorman has seized the designated hitter role, leaving three outfield spots for Carlson, Burleson, Lars Nootbaar, and Tyler O’Neill. Matchups are driving who starts until one, two, or three of them simplify the decision the old-fashioned way: production plays.

So, Carlson’s production stayed Saturday.

“Someone has to run away with an outfield position, and at what point do you allow someone to do that?” Marmol said. He added specifically about Carlson: “At some point we’ve got to find out. This is a guy who is running all over the field, making plays for us, and showing us that he wants it, so we gave him a shot at it there. You can flip a coin there. You can go either way. Dylan – that’s an opportunity right there and the way he played center field, we wanted to give him a shot. He’s into the game mentally, emotionally. Wanted to see what he can do there.”

Against Dodgers reliever Graterol, lefties have a .833 OPS and right-handed batters a .568 OPS this season. The splits are even more dramatic in his career, .846 OPS to .517 OPS. As a switch-hitter Carlson hit from the left side, and from that box he’s been a .189 batter with a .520 OPS this season. Gorman has the third-most at-bats on the team against right-handed pitching and mashes for a .300 average with a .982 OPS. Burleson’s OPS vs. right-handed pitchers is .782 with more extra-base hits (eight) than strikeouts (seven).

The move is only a “coin flip” if one side is data and the other gut.

Marmol stressed there was a “human side” to the decision – a chance to reward Carlson for the game he had, to bet on the verve he had. Marmol said he would always wonder if someone else took that at-bat what chance did he miss to get the opportunity they want for Carlson and the spark needed for the team.

The results did not change.

But something did.

“It’s the big leagues. It’s the highest of the high,” Carlson said. “So you’ve got to bring it every day. There’s a lot of people coming up and people who want to be here, so you’ve got to bring it every time and every chance you’re given.”

