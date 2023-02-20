Although most Cardinals minor leaguers don’t report for the star of minor-league camp until March 5, some have gotten an earlier start to their spring training. Outside of the non-roster invitees to the major-league side of Cardinals spring training, 36 of the club’s minor leaguers are set for their first-full squad workout of an early spring training set for Monday.

With the start of the Cardinals’ Spring Training Early Program (STEP) Camp getting underway, these are some of those prospects getting an early start to their spring:

Top 2022 picks Hjerpe and Mautz to report to their first spring training

Both left-handed pitching prospects Cooper Hjerpe and Brycen Mautz were kept out of official minor league games following last year’s MLB draft. Hjerpe, the Cardinals’ first-round pick and the 22nd overall selection in the draft, ended his final season at Oregon State University with an 11-2 record, a 2.53 ERA, and 161 strikeouts across 103 1/3 innings. The 161 strikeouts by Hjerpe were the most in NCAA Division I baseball.

The Cardinals were cautious in managing Hjerpe in his introduction to professional baseball because of the large workload. Following last summer’s draft, Hjerpe, 21, was limited to a number of bullpens and live batting practice sessions at the Cardinals’ complex down in Jupiter. The organization felt encouraged by what they saw out of the lefty.

Similarly, Mautz did not make his pro debut after the draft. Mautz — a product of the University of San Diego — was taken in the second round at 59overall. Mautz, 21, threw 90 2/3 innings and fanned 129 batters across 16 games (15 starts) in his final season with the Toreros.

As is the case with many prospects, how they perform could dictate their development timeline.

Baez enters STEP camp after a season limited by injury

A year ago, the Cardinals’ hope for outfield prospect Joshua Baez was for him to get as many at-bats as possible. Baez, 19, was the club’s second-round pick in 2021 and was entering his first full season in the minors after he appeared in a handful of games in the Florida Complex League in 2021.

He began the year in extended spring training where he continued to train at the club’s Jupiter complex. The 19-year-old was added to Class Low-A Palm Beach’s roster in mid-May and made his debut for the affiliate with a start in center field. His debut was cut short as he struck out in his only at-bat and exited the game in the third inning with a left wrist injury. The injury sidelined him for nearly three months.

Baez rehabbed in the Florida Complex League (FCL) where he batted .237 with a home run and five RBIs in 38 at-bats. He returned to Palm Beach’s roster in August as the affiliate was in a playoff race in the Florida State League. Baez batted .286 with three home runs and five doubles in 20 games with Palm Beach.

Early camp includes prospects early in development

Along with Baez, two more teenage prospects in outfielder Won-Bin Cho and catcher Leonardo Bernal will take part in STEP Camp.

Cho, 19, was one of the Cardinals’ notable international signings at the in 2022. He made his pro debut last year in the Florida Complex League where he batted .211 with a home run and three doubles in 26 games. He drew 20 walks and had a .400 on-base percentage in the FCL. Cho, who was born in South Korea, was the first amateur player from Asia to sign with the Cardinals. Cho is the youngest player in STEP Camp.

Bernal, 19, was signed as an international free agent in 2021. The Panama City, Panama native appeared in 45 Low-A games a year ago. A switch-hitter, Bernal batted .256 with seven home runs, and eight doubles and had a .755 OPS. From behind the plate, he allowed eight passed balls in 306 2/3 innings and threw out 11 base stealers in the 51 attempts against him.

Middle-of-the-pack pitching prospects looking to build off 2022

While pitching prospects like Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy look to make a push toward the majors this spring, other pitching prospects, like the ones in STEP Camp, have the opportunity to build off what they did a year ago.

Some of those pitchers include Austin Love, Inohan Paniagua, and Zane Mills.

Love, a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, led the Cardinals farm system in strikeouts with 151 in 125 2/3 innings while suiting up for Class High-A Peoria. The right-hander had a 5.73 ERA and struggled to limit left-handed hitters as he allowed a .343 batting average and a .916 OPS to them.

Paniagua comes off a career year finished with a 2.81 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and a 1.05 WHIP in career-high 137 2/3 innings. The righty spent the majority of his season in Class Low-A. He earned a promotion to Class High-A late in the season where he had mixed results.

Although he lacked the strikeout success that Love and Paniagua flashed, Mills produced the highest ground ball rate (54.1%) of minor-league pitchers who threw a minimum of 140 innings, per FanGraphs. The 2021 fourth-round pick from Washington State University began 2022 in Class Low-A, then was promoted to Class High-A after posting a 3.48 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. Mills, 22, ended the year with a 3.88 ERA over 26 starts across the two levels.

Sawyer’s long-awaited opportunity comes early

Two consecutive successful seasons in independent ball and the promotion of that success on Twitter helped Logan Sawyer get on the radar of MLB teams. The combination of Sawyer’s plus-fastball, 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and 1.2 walks per nine innings over the past two seasons in the Frontier League intrigued the Cardinals enough to sign him to a minor league contract back in November.

Sawyer, 30, comes into STEP Camp with a chance to compete for a roster spot in the upper minors after having not pitched in affiliated minor league baseball since 2016 when he was part of Colorado’s farm system. In 2022, Sawyer had a 0.30 ERA in 30 relief innings with the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters.

STEP Camp outfield group includes some off-the-radar minor leaguers

Mike Antico and Victor Scott, outfielders who were drafted within the last two years, are among the outfielder included in early camp.

Antico, 25, led all Cardinals minor leaguers in steals (67), walks (71), and plate appearances (596) after playing for both Class High-Peoria and Class AA Springfield last season. His 31 doubles tied him with top prospect Jordan Walker for the third most of any Cardinals minor leaguer in 2022. The former eighth-round pick in the 2021 draft was rated by Baseball America as the top defensive outfielder in the Cardinals’ system coming into 2023.

Scott, 22, was taken by the Cardinals in the fifth round of last year’s draft. He appeared in 31 Class Low-A games following the draft. He hit .222 with two homers, four doubles, and four triples while also stealing 13 bases on 16 attempts.

Matt Koperniak, who went undrafted in 2020, spent the last season in Class AA where he hit .297 with a .364 on-base percentage, and a .slugging percentage. For his career, Koperniak — Division III product — has a .298 average and an .828 OPS over 203 minor league games.

Cards minor leaguers that will be on the global stage

Of the 19 Cardinals competing in the World Baseball Classic this March, five of them have yet to appear in the majors. All five of them will be in STEP Camp before they report for the international tournament.

Those players include Outfielders L.J. Jones (Panama) and Koperniak (Great Britain), infielder Noah Mendlinger (Israel), and pitchers Wilfredo Pereira (Panama) and Joseph King (Great Britain)

For some like Koperniak and King, their WBC inclusions could give them an opportunity to face major league-caliber opponents in a high-stakes setting. Team Great Britain is in Pool C with Teams USA — which rosters four Cardinals — Mexico, Canada, and Colombia.