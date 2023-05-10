CHICAGO — His father has a place in Wrigleyville about a 10-block stroll from the ballpark that Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong has taken on his way to play a game. He knows the route, knows the neighborhood almost like a local, knows someone he knew from college is definitely going to be in the seats at Wrigley Field.

He knows what it’s like to watch a game from those seats, and he knows what it feels like to hit a home run into the seats.

In 50 games, he’s done it as often as Jeff Bagwell did in 96.

“It’s just the Friendly Confines,” DeJong said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

With his father Keith catching the game near home and, yes, a classmate from Illinois State in the crowd Tuesday night, DeJong hit his 14th home run over Wrigley’s ivy-laced walls. Only two members of the Cubs’ active roster have more at their own ballpark. Joey Votto is the only active player who was also never a Cub to have more home runs than DeJong in Wrigleyville.

DeJong’s solo homer to lead off the ninth inning snapped a tie game and launched the Cardinals toward a 6-4 victory against the Cubs. The Cardinals got home runs from Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, and DeJong to lift them over the Cubs and reward reliever Chris Stratton (1-0) and the bullpen for a superb four innings of work. DeJong has 13 career homers in the ninth inning, six of them at Wrigley. His most recent led to the Cardinals’ third consecutive win – a genuine winning streak and first of its length this season.

“A lot of good emotions going right now,” DeJong said.

He spoke for himself, but in several ways he resembles the team.

While only Willson Contreras on the Cardinals’ roster has more career homers at Wrigley than DeJong, few know the depths from which DeJong has emerged to hit No. 14. Except maybe they all do now.

After this past week’s eight-game losing streak and season-opening plummet in the standings, the Cardinals have spent a few days in Wrigleyville finding traction, and DeJong’s return to the majors that may, like St. Elmo’s Fire, show a way through that storm. He’s no longer that man in motion at the plate chasing results and swinging his way out of them. He’s turned uncertain playing time and no promises coming out of spring training into an internal certainty he’ll produce when he gets the opportunity.

“It could have gone a lot of different ways,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He committed himself to putting everything behind him and looking at this as an opportunity to just be himself. That’s the biggest part, I think. This calmness and confidence we’re seeing is him just being himself and not listening to the noise of what’s going on the past. That’s hard to do at this level. Credit to him for the ability to do that.”

Noise?

The Cardinals have had a whole lot of it in the past few weeks as their Huey Lewis road trip – Seattle, San Francisco, too, and then LA – went south quicker than they did. They finished the first month of the season 10 games out of first place in the National League Central, and that was early on in their eight-game losing streak. They arrived in Chicago for the first time this season off to their worst start in 50 years and a win or two away from their worst start in a century, something to which Wrigley can totally relate.

DeJong returned from the injured list early on the road trip, and throughout it the Cardinals preached calmness, patience, and the importance of sticking to the process instead of surrendering to the immediate and repeated frustrations. DeJong gets that.

“When things don’t go right, I can go and try to learn from it as opposed to, ‘Here we go again’ or those other emotions I’ve felt the last couple of years,” said DeJong, who had two hits, a bases-loaded walk, and two RBIs on Tuesday. “Now, it’s more about trusting what I’m doing before the game is going to translate out there into the field.”

After three frustrating seasons that began with a COVID-19 diagnosis on his birthday and more than two weeks of quarantine with his teammates, DeJong sought to push away from the past and his .196 average and .631 OPS since 2020. He overhauled his swing this winter, ditched his leg kick, and found ways to steady his view of the pitch. The Cardinals planned to give him ample playing time this spring to showcase how the swing change would yield a production change – and then his spring vanished. Arm soreness limited him in the field before back stiffness limited him entirely and put DeJong on the injured list to begin the season.

Rather than let the past get noisy, he fixated on the present.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do (except) I was going to be content with whatever it was,” DeJong said of his role when he returned to the majors. “I wasn’t going to try to frame myself in some situation and then work from there. I was going to come open and know that every chance on the field I was going to get.”

In other words, he divorced his confidence from whatever results he got on the field, and instead found it in the work he could control – in the batting cage, before games, whether he was starting or not.

“I believe in my previous year, my work didn’t always match up with my game,” DeJong said. “Now, it seems like it’s matching up a lot better. That gives me confidence. I can not start and still have a productive day on something downstairs (in the batting cage).”

In his first few seasons as the Cardinals’ shortstop, DeJong had plenty of success on the field to draw confidence from. He set a club record with 30 homers as a shortstop. He was an All-Star in 2019. As a rookie, an early lightning strike of confidence came, of course, at Wrigley. An hour drive from DeJong’s alma mater, Antioch (Ill.) High School, Wrigley saw DeJong hit home runs in consecutive games as a rookie in 2017. That same season, he became the first Cardinals rookie with at least 16 extra-base base hits in July since Pepper Martin in 1931. He was the first rookie shortstop to hit third for the Cardinals since Red Schoendienst in 1945, and DeJong was the first rookie with RBIs in six consecutive games since Albert Pujols in 2001.

Heady company was helium for his confidence.

The leak started late in 2019 and cratered with a demotion to Class AAA Memphis in 2022, almost three years after his selection as an All-Star. The results on the field weren’t going to give him any lift – so the work off of it had to. Sort of like the current Cardinals. In his first 12 games this season, DeJong has hit .350 (14-for-40) with a .650 slugging percentage and six RBIs.

“He’s just trusting it,” said Brandon Allen, the Cardinals’ assistant hitting coach. “All the work that he put in now, it’s coming to fruition. He’s always controlled the zone well, and now he’s not missing his pitches. Feels confident going out there when the lights are on.”

Gorman’s solo homer in the top of the first took a lead for the Cardinals that was gone by the bottom of the first. Nootbaar’s homer to lead off the top of the third that ended with the Cardinals leading, 4-1. That lead was shaved to one run by the end of the third inning. The Cubs tied the game, 4-4, in the sixth inning with Christopher Morel’s solo homer.

For more than week, the Cardinals have been playing, according to several players, like they didn’t want to make a mistake because the one mistake could be a loss. Or, as DeJong put it, “Here we go again.” Well, they didn’t go again.

It was the Cubs who made the mistakes.

It was the Cardinals who did as DeJong has done.

“His demeanor and overall just the way he’s stepping in the box is different,” Marmol said. “There’s a calmness to him. And there’s confidence. … You can predict (from metrics)_ that usually if you do this the result is this. At the end of the day, lights come on, stadium is full, and you’ve got to be able to do it. And he’s been able to do it.”

Photos: Cardinals win second game of their series against the Cubs