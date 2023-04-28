SAN FRANCISCO — It took Andrew Knizner far more time to detail what he was thinking than he actually had to think in the decisive, daring instant he saved the Cardinals’ game.

With the bases loaded Thursday afternoon, one out, and another game precariously tipping toward trouble, catcher Knizner called for a slider from right-hander Miles Mikolas. San Francisco infielder Thairo Estrada nudged the pitch enough to send it rolling a few yards in front of home plate. Knizner had to decide instantly if he would beat Mikolas into the Bermuda Grass Triangle for the ball or man the plate.

He did the momentarily unthinkable.

He did both.

“That was something else I was thinking about, ‘Oh, god, a collision right here would be terrible.’ Be on the blooper reel,” Knizner said, recalling his thoughts as the ball left Estrada’s bat. “(Tagging the runner) was something else I was thinking about in the whole two seconds that the play happened. To me it’s happening in slow motion. I knew I had a play. Do I go to just tag the plate? Because I don’t have to tag the runner. Then, I was like, ‘Well, should I cut the distance and tag low?’ I know he’s going to be diving. Where is the shortest route to make the tag? I’m thinking … if I tag home, it’s hard to tag a base that’s in the ground. That’s going to be a review. That’s tough to determine where my glove hits the base.

“I just made the last-second decision — or an in-the-second decision — just to go the fastest route to the baseline,” Knizner said. “And just extend.”

In the fifth inning, Knizner kept the game a scoreless tie with his multitasking extension. He raced from home to grab the grounder, avoid Mikolas, pivot, and dive back to the plate in time to tag Estrada for an out that reclaimed control of the inning. Knizner’s tag arrived with such force on Estrada’s left forearm that it punched the runner’s hand away from touching home plate. Mikolas retired the next batter to leave the bases loaded.

For a team rudderless on this road trip, facing a series sweep at Oracle Park, and braced for that next thing to go wrong, here was a moment Knizner forced to go right.

“That’s one of those plays when you’re struggling to get some wins and stuff sometimes — that’s the weird play that doesn’t go your way,” Mikolas said. “For that to go our way, to get an out there was really important.”

“That was the game-changer, for sure,” said fellow catcher Willson Contreras.

The Cardinals dodged a four-game sweep by the Giants and headed to Los Angeles after a 6-0 victory. Two innings after Knizner’s play at the plate, the first Cardinal of the game crossed the plate. Rookie Alec Burleson hit a solo home run to start the Cardinals’ scoring in the seventh, and Paul DeJong added a two-run shot in the eighth. All around those flexes, the Cardinals populated the game with crisp fundamentals. Manager Oliver Marmol said the shutout was “what Cardinal baseball is supposed to look like.”

Tommy Edman delivered a run by outracing a groundout — and did so by getting the tip of his cleat to the edge of first base, not running to the middle. Tyler O’Neill made a sliding catch in foul territory to aid Mikolas. Nolan Arenado nearly avoided a double play by savvily diving back to first base after the first baseman had touched it for a force out. In the eighth, Arenado read the Giants reliever, sneaked an extra stride on his lead, and that allowed him to score from first on Dylan Carlson’s double. “Smart plays” break a team from its funk, Marmol said, and, like Knizner’s, all of those instances were smart plays.

The Cardinals practice and discuss them. Well, all except for Knizner’s.

“You don’t work on that,” Marmol said.

“It’s hard to practice those types of plays because it’s one of those things where you let your instincts take over, and that’s what my instincts told me to do — get the ball and get back and cover home,” said Knizner, Yadier Molina’s longtime understudy who is scripted for more starts this year as Contreras’ backup. “It’s like one of those weird, one-off plays that might only happen once in a lifetime. It’s hard to practice just doing what feels natural.”

The Giants opened the fifth with consecutive singles off Mikolas. Brandon Crawford stole a base, and then Mikolas issued LaMonte Wade Jr. a five-pitch walk.

While explaining his thought process, Knizner said it began with the “right pitch selection.” Mikolas had four of his six strikeouts at that point, but Knizner wanted to coax something else with the bases loaded. He called for a slider down in the zone. If Estrada missed the pitch, fine, good, perfect. But if he connected, Knizner reasoned, the Cardinals had a chance at a double play.

Estrada swung, and the ball left the top of his bat at 45.6 mph, the lowest exit velocity of any ball put in play in the game. It also had the lowest angle of exit, at minus-62 degrees.

With David Villar racing in from third base, Knizner made the unexpected choice not to remain at home but to chase the grounder, maybe try for a double play.

But as the ball spilled out of home plate’s dirt halo, maybe not.

“There are certainly plays where you leave home, vacate home, and then get back and even shovel it to somebody else,” Knizner said. “They’re rare. Especially at this level. I’m sure if you’re watching Little League games, the catcher is always leaving because balls are flying around everywhere. Especially at this level, any play at the plate, anything happening around home, happens so tight within home plate (area) that you don’t ever get off the dirt much.”

He paused.

“It was nice to make a little visit to the grass,” he added. “And get right back.”

The grounder was to Knizner’s right, and he arrived there ahead of Mikolas.

“He’s very spry back there,” Mikolas said.

The right-hander could not recall if he claimed the ball from the mound, but as Knizner gripped it, Mikolas continued toward home and said he stayed close to Knizner in case there was a handoff. Or maybe a single-wing option play. Knizner avoided “the big guy coming downhill at me,” twisted and took aim at tagging Estrada. Knizner said he “spun on a dime.” After the play, he too had a football play in mind and told Mikolas that next time he could use help.

“Dude, it’s like a play at the goal line,” Knizner said. “You’ve got a quarterback sneak and the running backs hitting the quarterback to go through. Dude, give me a little push in there, give me a little boost.”

That is what Knizner did for the Cardinals.

In the moment, with so many thoughts and so little time, Knizner did what the Cardinals so often had not in the first week of his West Coast trip: He made the play, the unexpected play.

The pivotal play.

“It certainly seems to happen in big situations, too — that’s when weird plays happen,” Knizner said. “Those are the types of plays when things aren’t going right. When it rains it pours. That was one of those plays. It seemed like the ball bounced our way. We made the weird plays. Maybe that’s our turn of luck.”

