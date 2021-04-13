When Gussie Busch bought the Cardinals in 1953, he asked, 'Where are our Negro ballplayers?'

Saigh seemed to take solace in his inaction from the fans. He noted in The Sporting News in 1952 that the Cardinals "were thought of as a team for the South" and that the team had sold $200,000 worth of tickets in one season because of it.

In 1953, Saigh sold the team to Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.

Public relations man Al Fleishman had the ear of beer baron Gussie Busch then. Fleishman recalled the first meeting after the purchase among the Cardinals' coaches and Busch at a hotel in Florida.

"How can it be the great American game, if we don't have any Negro players?" Busch asked. "Where are our Negro ballplayers? We've got to get colored ballplayers.

"Hell, we sell beer to everyone," the pragmatic Busch added.

Recalled Fleishman: "We were one of the last ballclubs (in the National League) to integrate. We were standing out like a sore thumb. We went out looking for one."

Eventually that search turned up first baseman Tom Alston. Alston broke into the Cardinals' lineup on April 13, 1954.

Gussie Busch closed the deal himself: the Pacific Coast League's San Diego Padres would swap Alston for four players and more than $100,000 - an extraordinary exchange for the times.