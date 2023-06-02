St. Louis Post-Dispatch minor league writer Daniel Guerrero is back after his trip to Class AAA Memphis and shares his findings after meeting with some prospects face to face. Joined by producer Carter Chapley, the two go over who surprises and disappoints at AAA and what the path forward may look like for top prospects.
Over his last 15 games with the Class AAA Memphis Redbirds, Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker has batted .295 with an .878 OPS.
Tink Hence’s start on Tuesday for Class High-A Peoria matched a season-high in innings and strikeouts.
Class AAA Memphis combined to hit six home runs against Royals’ affiliate, Omaha. Two of the six homers were hit by Moises Gomez.
Luken Baker’s home run was his 17th of the year and puts him four shy of matching his 2022 total just 53 games into the MiLB season.