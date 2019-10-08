QUESTION: Are the Cardinals interested in bringing back Ozuna or are they going to look elsewhere?
BENFRED: They have not revealed their intention publicly one way or another, though their lack of a recruitment can be interpreted, somewhat, as a wait-and-see stance. They can offer him the QO and get a draft pick back if he declines it. They can let him hit the market, see what's out there and offer a deal if they think he's worth more to them than what he can get out there.
But you have to think he's helping himself this postseason. He's 28 years old and has a .471/.500/.1.000 slash line through the first four playoff games of his career. That's going to be a nice new line on the resume for his free agency. It should also factor into the Cardinals thinking. He's doing it on the big stage after a lousy September. That should matter to some degree, right?
Ozuna has played his cards. He's made it very clear he wants to be back. The Cardinals have made it very clear they like their upcoming crop of outfielders, specifically Dylan Carlson. But the Cards have uncertainty in center field, too, with Bader's offensive struggles. Bringing back Ozuna looks more appealing every time he comes up big against the Braves.