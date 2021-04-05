Where to find tonight's Cardinals, Blues games on TV

Bally Sports Midwest (formerly Fox Sports Midwest) is televising the Cardinals and Blues on Monday night, so it is placing the hockey game on its main channel and the baseball contest on BSM Plus. That's the secondary outlet it utilizes when it has overlapping programming.

The Cardinals' game, in Miami against the Marlins, starts at 5:40 p.m. (St. Louis time.) The Blues' contest, at home against Vegas, is listed as beginning at 7 o'clock but likely won't do so until about 7:10 p.m.

Here are the channel numbers scheduled to carry BSM's Cardinals' coverage on many area systems:

AT&T TV, 671-1.

AT&T U-verse, 1747.

Cable America, 22 or 1058.

Cass, 197.

Consolidated, 181.

DirecTV, 671-1.

Fidelity, 472.

Grafton Technologies, 789.

Highland Communications, 551.

HomeTel, 1196.

HTC Communications, 1077.

Madison Communications, 26.

Spectrum (Charter) 82.