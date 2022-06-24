While Missouri politicians bicker, other locations cash in on sports betting

The Cardinals, Blues and upstart St. Louis City soccer club lobbied Missouri legislators during their last session to legalize sports betting.

If what they were pleading for had been adopted, not only could those teams have profited via a variety of potential paths but revenue would have been generated for the state via wagering taxes. But their efforts were for naught, at least for this year. The bid for legalization failed amid political bickering.

Meanwhile, sports betting continues to blossom across the country following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that removed federal restrictions that had been in place for most states. That decision allowed its legality to be determined on a state-by-state basis.

According to actionnetwork.com, a website that reports on and promotes sports wagering, such betting was operational in 30 states plus the District of Columbia as of June 15 and has been approved in four other states that are in the process of having it implemented.

Six of the eight states boarding Missouri have approved it — Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

Teams continue to cash in nationwide. Bets are being booked in the pro baseball, hockey and basketball venues in Washington, D.C. A big sports wagering facility is under construction at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Then this week Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks became the latest sports organization to make a big splash. On Tuesday, they opened what is billed as the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona, a plush 22,300-square-foot facility that covers two floors and includes a Guy Fieri restaurant and bar.

It sits just outside the stadium in which they play their home games, Chase Field — à la the Ballpark Village complex in St. Louis. The Phoenix facility is touted as being the country’s biggest brick-and-mortar sportsbook “to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.”

The betting parlor is operated by Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment and has nine wagering windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks. (Caesars also owns the Horseshoe, formerly Lumiere Place, casino in downtown St. Louis.)

“What an incredible day for our fans, sports enthusiasts, guests and especially for our organization,” said Diamondbacks president & CEO Derrick Hall, who spoke at the grand opening.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III can only wonder, “what if?”

“Very frustrating,” he said Thursday.

How much revenue does sports betting generate? According to playillinois.com, a website that covers gambling in the state, Illinois has reaped more than $142 million in tax revenue from it since taking its first legal bet in 2020. The three St. Louis area books combined for a good part of that.

Officials in New York, in which legal sports betting began in January, report that the first five months of such wagering generated $267 million in tax revenue.

