QUESTION: If Petro departs after this season, who do you see donning the "C"? O'Reilly seems like an obvious candidate but not sure he gets the nod over some other guys with seniority like Tank or Schwartz
BENFRED: I'm not sure if Tarasenko would want it, to be honest. And no, that's not a dig at him.
Captains have certain responsibilities outside of the team -- like talking to the reporters every time a bad loss arrives. O'Reilly already does that.
Again, just spit-balling. Don't rush Petro out just yet. Let's see how this shakes out.