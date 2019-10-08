Red October special: Subscribe now
Blues host Stars

Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (left) and Stars defender Esa Lindell tangle for the puck on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the third period of a game in St. Louis. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: If Petro departs after this season, who do you see donning the "C"? O'Reilly seems like an obvious candidate but not sure he gets the nod over some other guys with seniority like Tank or Schwartz

BENFRED: I'm not sure if Tarasenko would want it, to be honest. And no, that's not a dig at him.

Captains have certain responsibilities outside of the team -- like talking to the reporters every time a bad loss arrives. O'Reilly already does that.

Again, just spit-balling. Don't rush Petro out just yet. Let's see how this shakes out.

