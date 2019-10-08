QUESTION: Who will be the closer next season? Assuming the Cardinals stick with their policy of not making big long-term commitments to a closer, it's more likely than not it is coming from inside. Assuming C-Mart goes back to starting, would it be Helsley (closer stuff and maybe better in a more defined role), Gallegos (closer stuff and excellent control) or someone else?
BENFRED: You named two potential candidates. And some of it depends on when Hicks gets back.
Andrew Miller has done it and could again, though he would need to be sharper than he has much of this season.
And, once again, John Brebbia quietly ranks among team leaders in strikeout percentage.
Junior Fernandez throws very hard and could be groomed.