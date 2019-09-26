While stressing that such discussions and decisions will come after the end of the season and won’t be entirely his to determine, Cardinals great Willie McGee said he’s “enjoying” the role he’s carved out on the coaching staff and grown in it the past two seasons.
Most of those on the Cardinals’ coaching staff, such as pitching coach Mike Maddux, have contracts through 2020. But McGee’s two-year contract expires at the end of this season.
There appears to be a mutual attraction to keep him in the role.
Since joining the dugout for the start of the 2018 season, McGee has worked with outfielders and on baserunning, and has been welcomed to talk with the players about any advice they seek. Harrison Bader referred to the Cardinals Hall of Famer as a “calming factor.” McGee has been candid about how he’s still developing as a coach.
“Hitting a curveball? I could tell you about that in my sleep,” he said this week. “I know these guys (the other coaches) have been going at this a lot longer than I have been. They’ve got more experience. I’m learning. They’ve been really good to me, man. They’ve shown me so much. I would love to have that in me and with these guys, I’m learning.”
St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Smith, left, kids around with former teammate Willie McGee a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Aug. 26, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Tom Gannam
St. Louis Cardinals Outfielder Willie McGee, #51
KAREN ELSHOUT
Cardinals hall of famer Ozzie Smith (left) jokes with former teammate Willie McGee during Cardinals spring training Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
Willie McGee enjoying a brief visit with his former manager, Whitey Herzog, including a little ribbing about why he's still out there and not retired like Whitey.
KAREN ELSHOUT
~-FILE PHOTO--4/8/97--Ozzie Smith , in his new role as a broadcaster, interviews Willie McGee before Tuesday's gane. McGee homered in the ninth inning, giving the Cards their first win. photo by Dilip Vishwanat | ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Dilip Vishwanat
St. Louis Cardinals' leftfielder Willie McGee, robs San Diego Padres' Tony Gwynn of an extra base hit during the third inning of their game Tuesday, July 21, 1998, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
LENNY IGNELZI
St. Louis Cardinals' Willie McGee signs autographs before the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Sunday was possibly McGee's last game. McGee, 40, is contemplating retirement. (AP Photo/Mary Butkus) ( Willie McGee signs autographs before his last game as a player, when the Cardinals played the Cubs Oct. 3 at Busch Stadium. )
MARY BUTKUS
FILE PHOTO 1987 -- St. Louis baseball Cardinal Willie McGee. ( Outfielder Willie McGee, one of the more popular players in Cardinals history, will be honored April 9 with Willie McGee Day when the Cards play host to Milwaukee. )
J.B. Forbes
Friday 1 october, 1999 -- Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee got a standing ovation after he entered the game in the sixth inning. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE
CHRIS LEE
Sunday 9 April, 2000 -- Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee laughs during a speech from a former teammate as general manager Walt Jocketty joins him before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE
CHRIS LEE
Sunday 9 April, 2000 -- Former Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee laughs as he tells a joke during a ceremony honoring Willie McGee day before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE ( The Cardinals decided not to retire Willie McGee's number last weekend during a ceremony in his honor. So, when will they? )
CHRIS LEE
Sunday 20 February, 2000 -- Former Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee tosses batting practice balls to new catcher Mike Matheny during practice on Sunday morning at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. McGee retired after last season but returned to spring training on Sunday morning as an instructor. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE ( Former Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee tosses batting practice Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium. McGee will spend a couple of weeks with the team. ) ( McGee throws batting practice during spring training. )
CHRIS LEE
25 February, 2004 -- Cardinals instructor Willie McGee hits fly balls to outfielders in a fielding drill at the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. POST-DISPATCH PHOTO BY CHRIS LEE
CHRIS LEE
Friday September 29, 2005--St. Louis Cardinals 1985 team members Vince Coleman, left, Todd Herr, Willie McGee, and Ozzie Smith soak in the fans applause after they are introduced before the start of Friday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. PHOTO BY DAVID CARSON/PD
David Carson
(Sunday, October 02, 2005)----St. Louis, MO-- Former St. Louis Cardinals Willie McGee and Vince Coleman are flocked by fans following the final regular season game at Busch Stadium, Sunday, October 02, 2005. The Cardinals are playing the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo By: Gabriel B. Tait / St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
Gabriel B. Tait
Willie McGee.
ODELL MITCHELL JR.
Pitching coach Mike Roarke (background) watches as Willie McGee is congratulated by Cardinals teammates after hitting a homer on July 22, 1986. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)
J. B. Forbes
FRIDAY OCTOBER 15, 1982- Cardinals batter Willie McGee is greeted by teammate Lonnie Smith after homering with two on in the fifth inning of Friday night's World Series game in Milwaukee. The homer broke a scoreless tie in the game. AP photo
AP photo
FILE 6/23/1984- CHICAGO- Cards Willie McGee hits a three-run triple in the second inning of game, 6/23/84. McGee his for the cycle driving in 6 runs but St. Louis still lost to Chicago 12-11 in eleven innings. McGee is the first Cardinal to hit the cycle since Lou Brock did it in May 1975. UPI photo
UPI photo
FILE PHOTO OCTOBER 10, 1982 -- World Series - St. Louis Cardinal's Center fielder Willie McGee and Lonnie Smith after winning the third game of the World Series.
N/A
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
