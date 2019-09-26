While stressing that such discussions and decisions will come after the end of the season and won’t be entirely his to determine, Cardinals great Willie McGee said he’s “enjoying” the role he’s carved out on the coaching staff and grown in it the past two seasons.
Most of those on the Cardinals’ coaching staff, such as pitching coach Mike Maddux, have contracts through 2020. But McGee’s two-year contract expires at the end of this season.
There appears to be a mutual attraction to keep him in the role.
Since joining the dugout for the start of the 2018 season, McGee has worked with outfielders and on baserunning, and has been welcomed to talk with the players about any advice they seek. Harrison Bader referred to the Cardinals Hall of Famer as a “calming factor.” McGee has been candid about how he’s still developing as a coach.
“Hitting a curveball? I could tell you about that in my sleep,” he said this week. “I know these guys (the other coaches) have been going at this a lot longer than I have been. They’ve got more experience. I’m learning. They’ve been really good to me, man. They’ve shown me so much. I would love to have that in me and with these guys, I’m learning.”