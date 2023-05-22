First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

Coming out of a series win vs. the Dodges and a 5-2 homestand that also included a series win over the Brewers, the Cardinals will slot Willson Contreras third in their lineup and have him start at designated hitter on Monday in their series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Serving as the Cardinals' DH gives Contreras a bit of a lighter load after catching four of the last five games for St. Louis and with the Cardinals scheduled to play eight games of the next eight days.

Andrew Knizner will assume catching duties as left-hander Jordan Montgomery takes the mound to open the four-game series. Monday will mark the fifth time Knizner and Montgomery form a battery this season. Knizner has caught 23 innings from Montgomery. In that span, the left-hander has a 4.70 ERA and allowed an .855 OPS to opposing hitters.

At the plate, Knizner, who will bat ninth, looks to continue his recent offensive production. The 28-year-old catcher has gone 10-for-38 with four doubles, three homers, and nine RBIs, and has posted an .869 OPS in his last 12 games.

While the hot-hitting Nolan Gorman returns to the Cardinals lineup batting sixth and starting at second base after receiving an off-day on Sunday, other left-handed swingers Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan are out of manager Oliver Marmol's starting nine.

Monday marks the first time since April 20 that Nootbaar is not starting. Nootbaar started in 29 consecutive games for the Cardinals and had taken over at center field since Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain) was sidelined by injury on May 15.

Oscar Mercado, coming off a five-RBI game on Sunday, will start in center field and bat eighth.

Lineups

Cardinals (21-27, 3rd in the NL Central, 5.0 GB)

Reds (19-27, 5th in the NL Central, 6.0 GB)

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.21 ERA): Winless in his last seven games, Montgomery will look to right the ship and give the Cardinals some length. In his last three starts, Montgomery has allowed 11 runs and 21 hits in 16 1/3 innings. His most recent outing included three runs allowed on eight hits, two of which were homers, in 5 1/3 innings against Milwaukee. Dating back to April 13, Montgomery has been the losing pitcher of record in six of his last seven starts.

LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 1.59 ERA): Williamson, the Reds' 10th-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, made his major league debut on May 16 against the Rockies. The lefty allowed one run on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Monday will be the rookie's home debut at Great American Ball Park.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill 's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet progressed to full baseball activities per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover, but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session on Saturday and came out well, per Marmol. Woodford is on the 15-day IL. (Updated May 21)