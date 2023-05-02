First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals return to the friendly confines of Busch Stadium after a 10-game West Coast road trip with just two wins. The team is also trying to win its first series opener to snap a franchise-record nine-game losing streak.

Willson Contreras will hit third as the DH for the Cardinals. Today will be just the second time Contreras has hit third in the order this season; manager Oliver Marmol has been trying various combinations to find an offensive spark. In Contreras' previous appearance in the third spot in the lineup, he had two doubles and a stolen base.

Andrew Knizner will handle catching duties and hit eighth. Knizner has started behind the plate in three of the last five games.

Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill will start in center and left field. Carlson has been dominant against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .350 with an OPS of .781. Meanwhile, O'Neill has struggled against left-handers despite having the right-handed hitting advantage. In 18 at-bats against lefties, O'Neill only has three hits, equaling a .167 batting average.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have his first day off since April 14 today. The two-way Japanese superstar is still expected to be the starting pitcher in Wednesday's game. Ohtani's Team Japan teammate and Cardinals outfielder, Lars Nootbaar, will start in right field and hit the ninth.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-19, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Angels (15-14, 3rd in the AL West, 2.5 GB)

1. Zach Neto, SS

2. Mike Trout, DH

3. Hunter Renfroe, RF

4. Anthony Rendon, 3B

5. Chris Drury, 2B

6. Taylor Ward, LF

7. Gio Urshela, 2B

8. Luis Rengifo, CF

9. Chad Wallach, C

P: Patrick Sandoval, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA): Matz has struggled in each of his five starts this season, failing to pitch further than the sixth inning and allowing a combined 45 walks and hits over 26 innings.

LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA): Fresh off of his best start of the season, where he allowed two earned runs over seven innings pitched, Sandoval is making his first start against a National League opponent this season. Sandoval has never appeared against the Cardinals.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright allowed four earned runs in 5⅔ innings pitched striking out nine and walking only one Sunday. He is set to return to the majors and will be in line to pitch for the Cardinals Saturday. (Updated: May 2)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez has pitched with Class AAA Memphis. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97 ERA) vs. Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 1.85 ERA)

Thursday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their homestand with the Angels before welcoming the Detroit Tigers for a weekend series.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.