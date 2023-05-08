First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Willson Contreras will start in his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since leaving the Chicago Cubs for the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras was on the Cubs for seven season and was a part of the 2016 World Series winning team. Contreras, who has been removed from starting catching duties for the time being, will serve as the DH.

The Cardinals will use the same lineup as the one in yesterday's win over the Detroit Tigers. That win snapped an eight-game losing streak, and the 12 runs scored was the second-highest offensive output of the season for St. Louis.

Lineups

CARDINALS (11-24, 5th in the NL Central, 9 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Brendan Donovan, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Tommy Edman, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

CUBS (17-17, 3rd in the NL Central, 2.5 GB)

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

6. Trey Mancini, DH

7. Matt Mervis, 1B

8. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

9. Tucker Barnhart, C

P: Marcus Stroman, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79 ERA): Mikolas has a 2-2 record over six starts at Wrigley with an ERA of 3.11.

RHP Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18 ERA): Stroman has been one of the National League's top starting pitchers this season, ranking fifth in ERA and ninth in innings pitched. The right-hander has struggled against the Cardinals in the past with a 1-4 record with a 4.99 ERA in seven starts.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill was placed on the 10-day IL on May 5. The outfielder told reporters he had been struggling with the injury for about a week before being sidelined. (Updated May 7)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Game two vs. Chicago: Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.29 ERA) vs. Jameson Tallion (0-2, 5.29 ERA)

Game three vs. Chicago: Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.24 ERA) vs. Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their road trip with two more games in Chicago before heading to Boston to play the Red Sox.

