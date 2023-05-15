First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Willson Contreras will return to his duties behind the plate for the first time since May 4. In the nine games since being removed from the starting catcher role and serving as the designated hitter, the Cardinals went 6-3 with Contreras batting .184 with a home run and four RBIs. Over that same span, Andrew Knizner hit .281 with two home runs and five RBIs.

With Contreras returning behind the plate, Nolan Gorman will slide into the DH role. Gorman hit .313 with a league-leading OPS of 1.289 over the Cardinals' six-game road trip to Chicago and Boston. Gorman's 17 games as the DH are the most of any position he has played this season.

Dylan Carlson will start Monday's game on the bench as he rests an injury. He was removed from Sunday's game due to what Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol described as an ankle sprain. Lars Nootbaar will start in center field in his place, and Alec Burleson takes over in the outfield.

Willson Contreras' younger brother, William Contreras, will start at catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lineups

CARDINALS (16-25, 5th in the NL Central, 7.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Alec Burleson, LF

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Brewers (23-17, 1st in the NL Central, -- GB)

1. Christian Yelich, LF

2. Jesse Winker, DH

3. Willy Adames, SS

4. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

5. William Contreras, C

6. Brent Anderson, 3B

7. Brice Turang, 2B

8. Tyrone Taylor, RF

9. Joey Wiemer, CF

P: Freddy Peralta, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA): Flaherty is looking to put together a complete outing for the first time this season. While he has shown the ability to provide depth, he has allowed three or more earned runs in his last five starts.

RHP Freddy Peralta (4-2, 3.32 ERA): Peralta started the season hot but has stumbled in his two most recent starts, allowing nine runs in 10 innings pitched.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has begun swinging off a tee and is preparing for a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, expected to start next week. (Updated May 12)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

Future probable starters

Game 2 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA)

Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals host the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series before hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game weekend series.

