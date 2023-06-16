First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. St. Louis time at Citi Field in New York.

Following a day off on Thursday, the Cardinals begin their road trip with three-game series against the New York Mets, with Opening Day starting pitcher Miles Mikolas on the mound.

Mikolas will pitch to catcher Willson Contreras, who returns to the No. 5 spot in the batting order despite his recent struggles at the plate.

Contreras had the day off in Wednesday’s series finale at home against the San Francisco Giants in a day game following a night game. He’d caught the previous three games in a row. During the recent homestand, he went 1-for-12 at the plate, and he’s batted .110 since he resumed the everyday catching duties on May 15.

Jordan Walker, who batted in fifth on Wednesday with Contreras out of the lineup, will bat sixth and start in left field. Walker carries an eight-game hitting streak into the game, and he went 10-for-23 during the recent homestand. During his hitting streak, he has gone 12-for-29 (.414) with two home runs.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who put the onus for the club’s poor play on the players and defended the coaching staff at the end of the homestand, enters the series with a 16-game on-base streak. That on-base streak is the second longest active streak in the majors behind the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani’s 19-game streak.

Shortstop Paul DeJong has enjoyed a lot of success in his career hitting against the Mets. Among players with at least 100 career plate appearances against the Mets, DeJong ranks second all-time to former Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire in slugging percentage against the Mets. DeJong has slugged .710 against the Mets and .681 with a .981 OPS at Citi Field in his career. He’s hit a home run in five of his 12 games at Citi Field, and 21 of his 35 hits against the Mets have been for extra bases.

The Cardinals made a roster move on Friday that does not immediately affect their major-league roster. They acquired infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. The left-handed hitting 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, is a former third-round draft pick of Cleveland’s. He’s been optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Palacios, the Cardinals moved outfielder Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain) to the 60-day injured list. O’Neill last played on May 4.

The Mets are coming off of an extra-inning walk-off win over their cross-town rivals the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Neither of the Mets highly decorated former Cy Young Award-winning pitchers Max Scherzer nor Justin Verlander are scheduled to pitch against the Cardinals this weekend.

Lineups

Cardinals (27-42, 5th in the NL Central, 8.0 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Mets (32-36, 4th in the NL East, 10.5 GB)

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Starling Marte, RF

3. Jeff McNeil, 2B

4. Francisco Lindor, SS

5. Brett Baty, 3B

6. Tommy Pham, LF

7. Daniel Vogelbach, DH

8. Mark Canha, 1B

9. Omar Narvaez, C

P: Tylor Megill, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02): Making his 15th start of the season, Mikolas is coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Reds; he lost back-to-back starts for the first time since his first two starts of the season. Against the Reds, Mikolas allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings. That outing included a two-out bases-loaded double by Cincinnati’s Luke Maile in the second inning. Prior to his last two starts, the Cardinals had won five consecutive games started by Mikolas. Going into his most recent start, he’d gone 10 consecutive starts having allowed three earned runs or fewer. Mikolas is one win from reaching 50 career wins, and he’s two strikeouts shy of 600 for his career.

RHP Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14): The 6-foot-7 right-hander will make his 14th start of the season and his second career start against the Cardinals. His only other start against the Cardinals came in 2021, and he allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks in three innings. Harrison Bader hit a home run against Megill in that game. In his most recent start, Megill allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Megill has had markedly better results at home this season, where he’s made six starts and gone 3-1 with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP compared to 2-3 with a 7.42 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP away from Citi Field.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): He sought a second opinion on the root cause of strain that seized on his left arm a few pitches into his rehab start. After meeting with a specialist in Texas, Naughton and the team are now exploring treatment options based on the extent of damage. The left felt a “tug” in his forearm and out of his left elbow during his work with Class AAA Memphis this past week. (Updated June 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt a discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to Saturday, though the team does not expect him to pick up a baseball for several days. The severity of the injury will be evaluated after that rest. Helsley described the discomfort as “tightness,” but expressed optimism that about returning as soon as possible. (Updated June 12)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): He will go through workouts and pre-game batting practice with the Triple-A affiliate Redbirds, and the Cardinals hope that he’ll be in games soon with Memphis and officially on a rehab assignment. Based on how he feels during those games, he could rejoin the team Washington as soon as Monday. (Updated June 14)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on Friday. O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He underwent a two-week core program, and he was supposed to meet on Thursday with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities. (Updated June 16)

What's next

The Cardinals continue their series with the Mets in Queens through the weekend and then will travel to Washington, D.C., for a three-game series with the Nationals on Monday afternoon. Their road trip ends with two games against the Chicago Cubs in London.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.