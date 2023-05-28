Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. at Cleveland's Progressive Field

Willson Contreras will start the game on the bench as the Cardinals go for the series victory in game three against the Cleveland Guardians. Contreras caught both of the past two games, including last night's extra-innings affair, and it is not unusual to give the catcher rest in a day game after an evening game.

Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and hit ninth. In his last seven games, Knizner has hit .333 with an OPS of 1.091.

The Nolans will swap places today, with Nolan Arenado serving as the DH and Nolan Gorman starting at third base. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has been proactive about providing rest to his stars during the 19-game stretch in 19 days the Cardinals are currently on, and this is the second time in three days that Arenado has been given a full or partial day off.

With Contreras sitting, Brendan Donovan will slide into his spot in the top of the order, batting fifth while playing right field. Donovan has been on a tear of late, hitting .368 with two home runs and an OPS of 1.275 in his last seven games.

A win today would not only secure a winning record on the seven-game Ohio road trip, but would also mean that the Cardinals have not lost a series in straight series. It would also secure a winning record in the month of May, their first month with a winning record (0-1 in March, 10-18 in April).

Lineups

Cardinals (24-30, 3rd in the NL Central, 4 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Brendan Donovan, RF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Alec Burleson, LF

8. Tommy Edman, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Guardians (22-29, 3rd in the AL Central, 4.5 GB) will be posted when available

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA): The lefty is looking to rebound from one of his worst performance of the season in his last outing, where he allowed four runs on seven hits in just four innings pitched. Montgomery's ERA has ballooned over his past four starts, rising from 3.29 to 4.55.

RHP Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA): The Guardians have used the rookie Gaddis as both a start and a reliever this season. Gaddis, 25, made his MLB debut last season with two starts and has seen poor results this year, failing to finish the fourth inning in half of his starts. Gaddis is looking to build off his best performance of the season, though, where he pitched six innings and allowed no runs in his last start against the Chicago White Sox.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch Stadium and if he recovers as expected his next appearance could come as part of a rehab assignment. He could be sent on that assignment to an affiliate as early as Monday (Updated May 27)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson continues to swing from the right side. The Cardinals hope that in the coming days Carlson is able to put more weight on the injured ankle so as to take swings left-handed as well. At that point Carlson could test the ankle for running and other baseball related activities. (Updated May 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities, per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

Future probable starters

Monday vs. Kansas City: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 6.33 ERA) vs. TBA

Tuesday vs. Kansas City: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs. TBA

What's next

The Cardinals return home for a two-game series with in-state rival the Kansas City Royals before jetting back out on the road for a series with Pittsburgh.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

